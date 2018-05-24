Who Are Jack & Jack? Everything You Need To Know About American Pop Duo

24 May 2018, 12:29

Jack & Jack Instagram

Jack Gilinsky and Jack Johnson, a.k.a Jack & Jack are a pop duo who started their career on Vine and haven't looked back ever since.

If you've heard of 'Jack & Jack', you'll know that the pair have been releasing music since way before their epic new collaboration 'Rise' with British DJ Jonas Blue.

However, for those of you who aren't as familiar with pair, here's what you need to know about the boys from Omaha, Nebraska.

jack and jack selfie 2018

PIC: Jack & Jack/Instagram

Jack & Jack songs

Jack Gilinksy and Jack Johnson began their music career on social media app 'Vine' (yup, just like the one and only Shawn Mendes). It didn't take long for the pair to release full songs, with their first outing 'Distance' arriving in January 2014. 

Jack & Jack have gone on to release over 20 singles with their single 'Rise' with Jonas Blue the latest.

Jack & Jack merchandise

 

 

A post shared by J&J (@jackandjack) onFeb 15, 2018 at 9:17pm PST

Of course Jack & Jack have merchandise. The pair are internet sensations with a massive following so of course, you can deck yourself out in hoodies, caps, shirts and beanies.

Jack & Jack net worth

There are varied reports when it comes to Jack Gilinksy's and Jack Jonson's net worth however it is widely reported that they have $3 millions between them thanks to the money generated from their tours, merch and YouTube channel.

Jack & Jack girlfriends

Both lads have been in relationships however the most high profile one was between Jack Gilinsky and singer Madison Beer. The two stars dated for several years before finally breaking up in 2017.

jack gilinksy and madison beer kiss

PIC: Getty

Jack & Jack age

Jack Johnson was born on 24th March 1996 and Jack Gilinsky was born on 10th September 1996.

Jack & Jack tour

The boys have already embarked on several tours, their most notable was their very first... the 'DigiTour'. With sketches as well as music, the tour sold out almost instantly across the U.S.

Jack & Jack height

Jack Johnson's height is 5 ft 8½ in or 174 cm.

Jack Gilinsky's height is 5 ft 10 in or 178 cm.

Jack & Jack social media

You can follow Jack & Jack on Instagram at: @jackandjack

You can follow Jack & Jack on Twitter at: @JackAndJack

You can follow Jack Gilinsky on Instagram at: @jackgilinsky

You can follow Jack Gilinsky on Twitter at:@jackgilinsky

You can follow Jack Johnson on Instagram at: @jackj

You can follow Jack Johnson on Twitter at:@JackJ

 

 

A post shared by J&J (@jackandjack) onNov 3, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT

Latest Videos

See more Latest Videos

Shawn Mendes Listening Party Asset

Shawn Mendes Invited Fans For A Secret Listening Session Of His New Album
Dua Lipa & Wendy Williams

Dua Lipa's Name Has Never Been Prounounced This Badly Before

Anne Marie Godson

Anne-Marie Singing FRIENDS With Her Godson Is The Most Innocent Thing We've Ever Seen
Manchester Tribute Dancing Asset

This Manchester Attack Ariana Grande Dance Tribute Was Perfect
Niall Horan Hailee Steinfeld

Niall Horan & Hailee Steinfeld Dating Rumours: The Evidence

Latest Music News

Pete Davidson

Who Is Ariana Grande’s New Boyfriend, Pete Davidson? What Does He Do And Where Have I Seen Him Before?
Jonny Mitchell Love Island Asset

Jonny Mitchell Says He Can Get You Onto Love Island 2018

Niall Horan baby

Niall Horan Praises Two Dads Who Gave Him This Amazing Note While Flying With Their New Baby

Dua Lipa Nyden Line

Dua Lipa Launches Fashion Line With /Nyden: Where Can I Buy It And When Is It On Sale?
Ariana Grande Hits Out Over "Toxic Relationship" W

Ariana Grande Hits Out Over "Toxic Relationship" With Mac Miller On Twitter
Iain Stirling on the red carpet

Love Island Voiceover Iain Stirling: Everything You Need To Know From Girlfriend Laura Whitmore To Tour Dates
Millie Bobby Brown & Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's Stranger Things Cameo: "It's Gonna Be Amazing!"
Justin Bieber with fan & Jason in Canada

People In Canada Keep Randomly Bumping Into Justin Bieber & We Need To Move There, Like, Now
Caroline Flack & Love Island

When Does Love Island 2018 Start? ITV2 Date Confirmed Plus Line-Up And Villa Details
Demi Lovato Instagram Asset

The New Instagram Update Allows You To Mute Those Mates You Don't Wanna Follow