7 Apps You Need To Download RN To Up Your Insta Game To A Whole New Level In 2018

11 January 2018, 16:05

Instagram Apps Glitche Perrie Edwards

Let us help you get those Kardashian-post figures shall we?

Who's getting just a little bit tired of using those Insta filters time after time. We get it, we all love 'Mayfair' but we can't apply it to every single post we ever share. So we think it's time to freshen up your snaps.

We've gathered the best of the best for editing on your phone so you can stand out from the crowd with your pics.

1. Whitagram

 

A post shared by (@eunbyul85) onJan 8, 2018 at 7:18am PST

 

Have you ever been scrolling through your feed when all of a sudden you come across a post by that person who is so damn trendy it actually hurts. Well, the likelihood is that they're using every hipster's go-to app 'Whitagram' to add those sleek borders. Get on it and soon you'll be posting all those brunch snaps you desperately need to share with the world.

2. Glitché

 

A post shared by (@francypiffer______) onJan 9, 2018 at 9:36am PST

 

This app is reserved for only the coolest of people tbh. Anyone wearing a Supreme hoodie and a pair of Yeezys are bound to have 'Glitché' installed on their phone. You can add filters such as 'VHS' and 'Glitch' to get that much needed edgy vibe to your posts.

3. Facetune

 

Want a flawless selfie. 'Facetune' is literally the ONLY app you need.

4. 'Over'

 

A post shared by Over (@over) onOct 8, 2017 at 6:50am PDT

 

If you want to put stylish writing over the top of your posts without it looking tacky then 'Over' is what you need right now. Endless font options without it making your posts look like a forgettable app

5. 'Bokehful'

 

Photos look incredible when they've got a shallow depth of field. Add to that those lil light spots (or to give them their real name 'bokeh') you know you're going to score big with the likes. 'Bokehful' delivers on all things dreamy and beautiful.

6. 'A Beautiful Mess'

If you're the arty type then this collage making, border decorating, all singing all dancing app is right up your street. 'A Beautiful Mess' is here to add all the colour into your life!

7. 'Tangent'

 

A post shared by Troy J. B. (@awkwardtroyart) onJan 10, 2018 at 5:14am PST

Who'd have thought that adding a random geometric shape to this skyline would make it 100 times cooler. 'Tangent' turns your boring landscape into a hipster vinyl album cover. Sweet.

Jason Derulo