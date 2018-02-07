10 People Suffering Awful #GymFails Will Make You Feel Better About Not Going At All

7 February 2018, 12:30

Gym Fails

After seeing what happens to some people in the gym, you'll be glad every day is a rest day!

We've all got that one mate who is all about the gym. Sure they look good and feel healthy, but they haven't had time to binge watch the lastest series of Black Mirror and find out exactly what Survival Of The Fittest is all about!

Because we've got your back, here's a bunch of people making the ultimate #GymFails so you can feel a million times better about sitting at home and demolishing that massive box of chicken nuggets...

Even Boxes Are Out To Get You In The Gym...

WE DON"T GO BECAUSE WE WANNA AVOID THESE PEOPLE!

Those Instructions Are Kinda Hard To Understand, OK!?

Who Knows What Those Giant Elastic Band Things Are For Anyway?

Suddenly We Have To Become A Mathematician To Know Exactly How Much We're Lifting...

Activewear Just Doesn't Suit Us...

What Else Are You Gonna Do With A Ball In The Gym?

Well Treadmills Are Hard...

We Basically Just Don't Wanna Do This TBH...

This Is What It Would Look Like If Our Home Life Combined With The Gym...

Whilst you're here, check out what Shawn Mendes' does in the gym so you don't have to...

