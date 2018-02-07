10 People Suffering Awful #GymFails Will Make You Feel Better About Not Going At All
7 February 2018, 12:30
After seeing what happens to some people in the gym, you'll be glad every day is a rest day!
We've all got that one mate who is all about the gym. Sure they look good and feel healthy, but they haven't had time to binge watch the lastest series of Black Mirror and find out exactly what Survival Of The Fittest is all about!
Because we've got your back, here's a bunch of people making the ultimate #GymFails so you can feel a million times better about sitting at home and demolishing that massive box of chicken nuggets...
Even Boxes Are Out To Get You In The Gym...
Wait for it... wait for it... ouch #woopthereitis #boxjump #gymfail pic.twitter.com/cJOqtT95um— Brad Crihfield (@bradcrihfield) February 6, 2018
WE DON"T GO BECAUSE WE WANNA AVOID THESE PEOPLE!
It is 2018. People still don’t know how to WATCH FRIKKEN TUTORIALS. #Gymfail #comedy #funnyvideos pic.twitter.com/7ZdGaYKsch— Larsson, Sarah Michaela (@sarishlarish) February 1, 2018
Those Instructions Are Kinda Hard To Understand, OK!?
Newbies at the gym be like... #gymlife #gym #gymfail #legday pic.twitter.com/xT968C2EUF— ATP (@Allthingsprank) January 28, 2018
Who Knows What Those Giant Elastic Band Things Are For Anyway?
Today at the gym lol .. trying his best to break his neck #GymFail pic.twitter.com/e5JPLsvGQC— bird in the trap (@bosiebadazz) January 22, 2018
Suddenly We Have To Become A Mathematician To Know Exactly How Much We're Lifting...
What the hell is this #gym #gymfail pic.twitter.com/XMEX30V9Pk— Dan (@danmossop89) January 22, 2018
Activewear Just Doesn't Suit Us...
Yup, its a #gymfail pic.twitter.com/hpCOGxKjth— Jamie Patterson (@jpatterfarm) January 15, 2018
What Else Are You Gonna Do With A Ball In The Gym?
#gymfail #gymlife pic.twitter.com/uyoiIQoVKC— sʜᴀʀᴘғɪᴛɴᴇssʟᴏᴏᴋ (@SharpFitnessLDN) January 5, 2018
Well Treadmills Are Hard...
I don't know why I'm not loosing any weight, I've been on the treadmill all day for weeks!#FunnyFail #GymFail #NewYearsResolutions #humor #funny pic.twitter.com/YOCGr4YpAR— Cheryl Feeley (@CherylFeeley_1) January 1, 2018
We Basically Just Don't Wanna Do This TBH...
I’M READY!— Colin Dobson Personal Training (@ColinDobsonPT) December 29, 2017
This Is What It Would Look Like If Our Home Life Combined With The Gym...
#WTF #OMG #gymfail #gymlife #lightweightbaby #WednesdayWorkout pic.twitter.com/NWLd8LDprQ— sʜᴀʀᴘғɪᴛɴᴇssʟᴏᴏᴋ (@SharpFitnessLDN) November 1, 2017
Whilst you're here, check out what Shawn Mendes' does in the gym so you don't have to...