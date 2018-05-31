8 Celeb-Inspired Make Up Looks You'll Be Wearing To The Summertime Ball & Beyond

From Camila Cabello to Rita Ora, we've broken down the #CapitalSTB stars' iconic make up looks.

Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone is fast approaching, and as we're counting down the minutes 'til the big day the big question looming is what to wear and what make up look to go for? Well, luckily for you we have broken down some of the #CapitalSTB stars' iconic make up looks for you to channel on the day itself...

The 26 Most ICONIC Summertime Ball Red Carpet Fashion Moments To Get You Ready For 2018

From Rita Ora to Camila Camila Cabello and Stefflon Don, there's something to suit everyone - and we've enlisted MAC Senior Make-up Artist Claire Mulleady to help you perfect the looks with some insider tips.

Camila Cabello

Rita Ora

Rita's definitely not scared to stand out from the crowd, and her daring blue eye look is not an easy one to pull off! If you're looking to make a serious impact at the Ball, MAC's Claire suggests, "For a blue stand out eye, blend Hi-Def Cyan Chromaline over the lid and concentrate more colour through the socket. Brushstroke Liner is my perfect easy use liner to give the perfect wing to your eye make-up."

Jess Glynne

We've all been there when your winged liner gets thicker... and thicker... and thicker just trying to make the wings match. But trust us, it's a LEWK - as Jess Glynne proves. To copy her style, Claire recommends applying MAC Chromaline in Black Black with a MAC 266 brush for ultimate precision. The plus side is, Chromaline is super long lasting so you won't sweat your eye make-up down your face while raving to your faves at the Ball!

Picture: Getty

Anne-Marie

Every good make up look starts with a perfect base - something Anne-Marie has got down to perfection. Claire's top tips for stealing Anne-Marie's flawless foundation look are, "First apply MAC Prep + Prime Skin all over the face to plump and perfect. Using the MAC 170 Brush buff MAC Studio Fix Fluid Foundation to create the perfect coverage and base." We're totally trying this.

Clean Bandit's Grace Chatto

If you're a fan of a classic look, make like Grace Chatto from Clean Bandit and go for a timeless red lip. Claire recommends, "For a classic red lip apply MAC Lip Pencil in Cherry to line the lips and create your shape, followed by MAC Lipstick in Ruby Woo. The classic eye flick can be achieved by using Pro Longwear Fluidline in Blacktrack." A red lip always takes any look up a notch - and Grace proves clashing is cool too with her pink 'do.

Raye

Fancy taking it back to the old school like Raye for your #CapitalSTB look? This lilac shimmer is the perfect party glam - and Claire says you can dupe this look, "For a fresh hit of colour go to MAC Dazzleshadow in Can’t Stop, Don’t Stop blending over the eye with a MAC 217 brush."

Mabel

You simply can't go wrong with a brown smokey eye, just like Mabel. To recreate, Claire advises, "To create the sultry smokey brown eye, blend MAC Eyeshadow in Mulch over the lid and underneath the eye using a fluffy shadow brush. For the liner apply MAC Brushstoke Liner in Brushblack to create the winged cat eye effect."

Stefflon Don

How gorgeous is this candy pink look on Stefflon Don's complexion? You can channel your inner Steff in just a couple of simple steps - Claire's pro tips are, "Apply MAC Prep and Prime 24 Hour Eye to the eyelid, followed by MAC Extra Dimension Eyeshadow in Stylishly Merry using a MAC 224 Brush to softly blend. For the lip apply MAC Lip Liner in Cork and finish with MAC Cremesheen Glass in Partial to Pink."