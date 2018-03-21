2018's Best New Beauty Launches That Will Totally Revolutionise Your Life

Your make-up game just levelled up.

Everyone loves a make-up bag update, and 2018 is definitely the year to chuck out those crusty products that have been languishing in your drawer way too long (seriously, if you've not used that eye palette in the past three months, you're never going to - plus old products harbour all kinds of nasties so it's always good to do a purge every now and again) and invest in some swanky new cosmetics instead (without breaking the bank).

From the most amazing new cover-all foundation for a fiver to unicorn-themed goodies... You'll wonder how you ever lived without 2018's amazing new beauty launches.

Benefit Bad Gal Bang mascara - £21.50 (Launched February 2018)

If you love a bit of science with your prods, this amazing new volumising mascara from Benefit is practically weightless, thanks to aero-particles (aka one of the lightest known materials) which is derived from space technology. Amazing jet black coverage backed by actual science? Yes please.

Urban Decay's Backtalk palette - £39.50 (Launching May 2018)

If you're a fan of Urban Decay's iconic eyeshadow palettes, you're going to love this two-in-one wonder palette. Combining super on-trend berry and rose eyeshadow colours with a selection of blushers and highlighters, with a removable double-sided mirror as a divider, this will also halve the amount of palettes you need to carry with you. Winner.

Makeup Revolution Fast Base Foundation Stick - £5 (Launched March 2018)

It's rare to find a foundation that provides this much cover for redness in just one swipe without a colour corrector underneath, but ever since this amazing cover up video went viral, this purse-friendly make up stick has been (understandably) selling out. It's hard to believe this hero product costs just a fiver to give results this good, and it comes in 17 shades so whether you're light or dark-skinned, there's one in there for you.

KKW Beauty Three-Step concealer sets - £TBC (Launching 23rd March 2018)

The latest launch from Kim Kardashian-West is set to drop at the end of the month and combines a cream, powder and liquid concealer so you've got a formula for any kind of blemish.

Elegant Touch Nail Saviour - £9.99 (Launched March 2018)

If you're a fan of a five-minute mani but hate the way it leaves your nails when you take your falsies off, Elegant Touch have just changed the game. The brand have launched the 'Nail Saviour', which is a base coat that is designed to protect your natural nail from the glue, and we're 100% here for that.

MAC's Lipglass in food flavours £TBC

Mac's iconic Lipglass lip gloss has been given a makeover with all new food themed colours... which even smell (and apparently taste) just like the real thing. We'll take 10 of the Funfetti Cake and Death By Chocolate.

Too Faced Life's A Festival collection - £16+ (Launching 15th March 2018)

Can we just talk about the colours of these?! Channelling a literal unicorn, Too Faced have created the perfect collection for all your festival needs - we're already excited to see the literal glow these are going to create!

