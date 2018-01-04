WATCH: From Dodgy Tattoos To Little Mix Slaying - Come Relive 2017's BIGGEST Moments With Us...

4 January 2018, 11:32

Prepare for goosebumps...

HOW. BIG. WAS. 2017? Nah. Seriously. That's not a rhetorical question - we honestly don't know how big that year was, because we can't remember everything that went on during those 365.

We know Ed Sheeran stormed the charts with 'Shape Of You'; Little Mix rocked the #CapitalSTB stage with 'Power'; and we got Katy Perry to interrogate a fan on a lie detector, but...

> Capital's Big Ol' Quiz Of... 2017! How Much Were You Really Paying Attention This Year?

Have you caught everything that happened in between?

From Chris and Kem travelling all the way from 'Love Island' just to serve us ice cream to Anne-Marie just wowing every single pair of ears with her mash-up during a live session, we had a pretty big year, and we wanna relive it with you.

Taylor Swift Live Jingle Bell Ball 2017Pic: PA Images

(Now let's make 2018 even bigger, okay?)

> We Promise To Make This Year Even Better, So Check Out Our App For Everything Going On!

Of course, we couldn't not remind you of THE tune of 2018, could we, Ed?

