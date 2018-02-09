7 Throwback Tours You Forgot World Famous Artists Were Actually The Support Act For

9 February 2018, 16:30

One Direction Big Time Rush

Did you know Lady Gaga supported The Pussycat Dolls back in 2009?!

Everybody has to start somewhere before they become world conquerers however after having a dig around for some surprising tour pairings we unearthed some very unlikely duos.

> 7 Gig Fails You DEFINITELY Don’t Want To Make At Your Next Concert

Let's kick this off...

1. Lady Gaga supported The Pussycat Dolls in 2009.

lady gaga supporting pussycat dolls

PIC:PA

Believe it or not before Moth Monster became quite possibly the most famous woman on earth, she actually supported the pop group from London all the way to Sydney in their 'Doll Domination Tour'. Imagine, rocking up to a concert to see 'Don't Cha' on stage and ending up throwing down some shapes to 'Just Dance'. Epic!

2. Katy Perry supported No Doubt in 2009.

katy perry 2009 live

PIC: PA

K-Pez joined legendary rockers No Doubt for one night and one night only in August 2009 in California where they performed their sweet collaboration 'Stand & Deliver'. No Doubt went on to have Paramore and Panic At The Disco support them for the remainder of the tour.

3. Bruno Mars supported Maroon 5 in 2010.

bruno mars 2010

PIC: PA

Throughout October 2010, Bruno Mars supported Maroon 5 at 8 sold out show in the U.S along with OneRepublic. Bruno, Maroon 5 & OneRepublic all in one night... YES PLEASE!

4. One Direction supported Big Time Rush in 2012.

one direction 2012

PIC: PA

Big Time Rush brought the 1D lads on tour with them in the States back in 2012 only to begin hating the entire experience as band member Kendall Schmidt revealed "2,000 girls would be outside the venue singing One Direction songs"... a gig that they would be headlining!

5. Ed Sheeran supported Snow Patrol in 2012.

ed sheeran 2012

PIC: PA

This pairing is a little more believeable as back in 2012, Snow Patrol were absolutely MASSIVE! However, we think it is safe to say that Ed Sheeran has since elevated himself to a whole new level of superstardom! 

> Need More Ed In Your Life? Download Our App Now & Make It Happen

6. Rita Ora supported Usher in 2012.

rita ora london live 2012

PIC: PA

Whenever Rita Ora takes to the stage you know you're going to be in for an incredible set. However, it wasn't long ago that the 'Anywhere' star was the opening act for none other than Usher... oh how times have changed!

7. Adele supported Jack Peñate in 2008.

adele 2008

PIC: PA

Adele is undoubtedly the most critically acclaimed singer of the last decade. Why? Hmmm, every album flies off the shelves, she's bagged every award under the sun, all her shows are emotion af AND she's the most lovable singer in the biz too! But, back in 2008 Adele was actually the opening act for indie hit Jack Peñate! She even featured as a backing singer on the track 'My Yvonne'.

Adele freaking out when a bat comes on stage is everything!

Latest Videos

See more Latest Videos

Anne-Marie on Capital Breakfast w/ Roman Kemp

WATCH: Anne-Marie Cringes To Hell-And-Back When Her Sis Dishes The Most EMBARRASSING Story Ever

Anne-Marie

Sonny Jay BRITs Prank

WATCH: Sonny Jay Humiliates Fake Fans With Made-Up BRITs Nominees
Troye Sivan Backwards Game w/ Roman Kemp

WATCH: Troye Sivan Gives Us A Surprise Game And Demands We Play The ODDEST Game With Him!

Troye Sivan

Rudimental & Jess Glynne

WATCH: Rudimental And Jess Glynne Try To Introduce Their Song. They Fail. Hard.

Rudimental

Harry Styles James Bond Asset

Harry Styles To Become Next James Bond? The Evidence Is Growing...

Latest Music News

Chris Hughes

Chris Hughes Posts Cryptic Message About "People Letting You Down" Before Deleting It
Taylor Swift, Karlie Kloss and Katy Perry

Karlie Kloss Gets Trolled With Rat Emojis After Dining With Taylor Swift’s Nemesis Katy Perry

Taylor Swift

Kylie Jenner Baby Theory

This Stormi Webster Theory May Prove Kylie Jenner’s Outsmarted Us All
Logan Paul

YouTube Has Finally Punished Logan Paul For His ‘Recent Pattern Of Behaviour’
Kim Kardashian North West

Fans Slam Kim Kardashian For Getting Her Daughter, North, To Take Her Topless Pics

Cheryl Engaged

Cheryl Showed Off Her Amazing Post-Baby Bod But All Eyes Were On Her 'Engagement' Ring

Cheryl

Festival tracker app

This Game-Changing Gadget Will Help You Find Your Friends At Festivals
Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood

Chris Hughes "Compared Olivia Attwood's Looks To A Rat After Storming Off Set"
Most Liked Instagram Posts

The Most Liked Instagram Posts Of All Time Revealed

Liam Payne and Cheryl

Liam Payne Wants Cheryl To Pay Attention To His Topless Selfies