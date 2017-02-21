Wireless Festival Is Back – And We’ll Be Revealing The Amazing Line Up On Thursday!

Keep it Capital to find out the huge names that will be taking he stage this year.

It’s always an unmissable event, and you’ve only got a couple of days to wait to find out which HUGE stars will be taking the stage at this year’s Wireless Festival!

Taking place across three days, Wireless will be back at London’s Finsbury Park from Friday 7th July to Sunday 9th July – and you KNOW there are going to be some huge stars taking the stage!

We’ll be announcing the names taking the stage this year on Capital Breakfast on Thursday from 8am – so make sure you keep it Capital to see who you’ll get to party to this summer!

Tickets will also be on sale Thursday from 9am and you’ll be able to get your hands on them right here – but you’d better be quick as you know it’s going to sell out fast!