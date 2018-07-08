DJ Khaled Forced To Pull Out Of Wireless Festival 2018 Headline Set

8 July 2018, 09:44

DJ Khaled performs at the BET Awards 2017

The 'Wild Thoughts' star was set to headline the festival on Sunday night.

Wireless Festival have revealed that DJ Khaled has officially been forced to cancel his Sunday night headline set in London.

Taking to Twitter, Wireless explained that the cancellation of DJ Khaled's set was down to travel issues, but that they're working on something special for festival goers.

Wireless wrote, "Due to travel issues, DJ Khaled will not be performing but we are working on something special that won't disappoint", causing plenty of fans to speculate about who his replacement would be.

There had been a strong rumour floating around which suggested that Drae would make a surprise appearance alongisde DJ Khaled and rapper Giggs at Wireless on Sunday, so fans are naturally hoping the Canadian will step into his shoes.

Fans had been speculating that DJ Khaled wasn't going to be performing for a while, as he'd been sharing pictures of himself on holiday with his family..

We'll keep you updated with Wireless Festival's surprise ASAP!

