DJ Khaled Forced To Pull Out Of Wireless Festival 2018 Headline Set

The 'Wild Thoughts' star was set to headline the festival on Sunday night.

Wireless Festival have revealed that DJ Khaled has officially been forced to cancel his Sunday night headline set in London.

Taking to Twitter, Wireless explained that the cancellation of DJ Khaled's set was down to travel issues, but that they're working on something special for festival goers.

Wireless wrote, "Due to travel issues, DJ Khaled will not be performing but we are working on something special that won't disappoint", causing plenty of fans to speculate about who his replacement would be.

Due to travel issues DJ Khaled will not be performing but we are working on something special that won’t disappoint... — Wireless Festival (@WirelessFest) July 8, 2018

There had been a strong rumour floating around which suggested that Drae would make a surprise appearance alongisde DJ Khaled and rapper Giggs at Wireless on Sunday, so fans are naturally hoping the Canadian will step into his shoes.

so where’s the evidence that drake is performing at wireless ???? Or have we all decided to play Chinese whispers again?? — imann (@ItssImaan) July 4, 2018

When you’ve sold your Sunday Wireless ticket for £20 profit and now you’re surrounded by Drake rumours all over the gaff #Wireless pic.twitter.com/5ilhC5FJf5 — Jordz (@JayBatchelor__) July 5, 2018

If Drake acc comes wireless on Sunday yeah... Big L for you people who sold ur tickets — Lee (@LIBS_100) July 5, 2018

Fans had been speculating that DJ Khaled wasn't going to be performing for a while, as he'd been sharing pictures of himself on holiday with his family..

LOOOOOOOOL @WirelessFest TELL ME WHY DJ KHALED IS IN POOL IN A AMERICA STILL????? — griselda blanco. (@MissPrecious_xo) July 8, 2018

All I'm seeing on DJ Khaled's Snapchat is him talkin bout "all praise to the Most High" on his vacation but shouldn't he be on the Jet heading to London? — Chuckie Lothian (@ChuckieOnline) July 7, 2018

Maybe I’m slow and missed something



DJ Khaled is doing “man ah cool...man ahh just ease u know” in a pool that doesn’t look anywhere like Finsbury Park



Ain’t he meant to be at Wireless today? — Tetz (@lyontetz) July 8, 2018

We'll keep you updated with Wireless Festival's surprise ASAP!

