Taylor Swift Is Bringing Her 'Reputation' Stadium Tour To The UK - Grab Your Tickets ASAP!

Yes, this is actually happening and you can be watching Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello and Charli XCX all on one night - what an incredible show that is gonna be!

We always get hyped at the prospect of seeing our favourite artists live, so you can imagine our reaction when Taylor Swift announced that she was gonna be heading over to the UK on tour and was bringing Camila Cabello and Charli XCX with her!

The 'LWYMMD' star will be taking over London and Manchester with four HUGE shows that are undoubtedly set to create some iconic and memorable moments.

Taylor's live shows are taking place on 8th and 9th June in Manchester and 22nd and 23rd June in London and tickets are on sale now - so make sure you grab yours ASAP because these are sure to fly out the door!

'reputation' was Taylor Swift's sixth studio album and marked her first release in three years since 2014's '1989'. The album featured the hit singles '...Read for it?', 'Gorgeous' and 'Look What You Made Me Do'and hit number one in the UK charts!

With an always-amazing live stage show and two superstar support acts in Camila Cabello and Charli XCX, where else would you wanna be this summer other than partying with T Swizzle!?

Taylor Swift 'reputation' Stadium Tour Dates

Friday 8th June 2018 - Etihad Stadium - Manchester

Saturday 9th June 2018 - Etihad Stadium - Manchester

Friday 15th June 2018 - Croke Park - Dublin

Saturday 16th June 2018 - Croke Park - Dublin

Friday 22nd June 2018 - Wembley Stadium - London

Friday 23rd June 2018 - Wembley Stadium - London

