Summertime Ball 2018: Traffic & Travel Update

Heading to Wembley this Saturday? Check out the latest traffic and travel reports to get you to this summer's BIGGEST party!

London Underground

Wembley Park Station (Zone 4) is located a 2 minute walk from Wembley Stadium, and is served by Metropolitan Line and Jubilee Line trains. Wembley Central (Zone 4) is located 10-15 minute walk from Wembley Stadium, and is served by the Bakerloo Line and London Overground and National Rail services.

The Jubilee Line serves Wembley Park 24-hours over the weekend. The last Metropolitan line trains to Central London depart at 00:29 (to Baker Street), 00:15 (to King's Cross St. Pancras) and 00:05 (to Liverpool Street)

You can plan your journey to the stadium using TfL's journey planner.

Tube Status Update

There are no planned maintenance works affecting the TfL Underground network on Saturday, 10th June.

There will be engineering works taking place on the London Overground, so there will be no service between Willesden Junction & Shepherd's Bush, Hackney Downs & Chingford or Edmonton Green & Cheshunt.

All routes serving Wembley and Wembley Stadium are unaffected, but we recommend you check the latest service update for the London Underground and Overground before you travel.

National Rail

Wembley Stadium is served by its own National Rail station. There are several engineering projects affecting some stations in Central London - including major projects on Thameslink and at London Bridge. There will also be no trains stopping at Charing Cross station across the weekend.

Check out NationalRail for the latest service updates and scheduled works that may affect your journey on June 10th.

Local Buses

TfL buses serve the area around Wembley Stadium. Routes include 18, 83, 92 and 224. Find out more about local buses in Wembley at TfL.gov.uk/buses.

Please note that London buses no longer accept cash - only Oyster cards, TfL travelcards and contactless credit/debit cards.

Driving To Wembley

Wembley's official car parks are now fully booked - so we'd recommend getting to the venue via public transport.

The post code for your sat nav to follow is HA9 0WS.

Roads around Wembley Stadium are expected to be very busy before and after the Summertime Ball with Vodafone on June 10th - check out the latest traffic & travel reports below.