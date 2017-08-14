Answer Just ONE Question & You Could Bag Yourself 'South West 4' VIP Tickets!

How can you actually resist the chance to see the likes of Tinie Tempah, Duke Dumont and Sigma.

We've teamed up with South West Four to bring you some of the world’s hottest DJs and producers on the brand new Capital Stage, exclusively for one day only.

We'll be taking over on the Saturday and the line up we'll be bringing you is guaranteed to give you loads of memorable festival moments direct from Clapham Common.

Grammy nominated electronic music ledge Robin Schulz will be headlining the Capital stage and with four number one singles to his name, including the much-loved 'Prayer In C', his set ia going to be one you can't afford to miss.

Joining Robin on the Capital stage will be fellow chart topper Jonas Blue, Kungs, Klingande, Sam Feldt Live, Autograf, Alex Adair, Jerome Price and special guest Don Diablo.

All you need to do to bag VIP tickets to this incredible festival is to answer the question below. We'll be picking the winner at random so keep your fingers crossed!