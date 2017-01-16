SW4 Announce THREE Huge Acts Set To Perform Across The August Weekender

What an incredible first announcement!

Every year, thousands of people make the annual pilgrimage to South West London for one of electronic music's most loved events - South West Four.

The festival has grown and grown since it launched in 2004 and now holds iconic status amongst the most passionate and devoted electronic music fans across the globe.

London's Clapham Common will once again become the venue for the weekend's entertainment on Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th August 2017 and festival organisers have just made the first massively exciting line up announcement.

Picture: South West 4

UK chart topping duo Sigma will be performing what is sure to be an incredible set and we can't wait to see the lads in action.

Having had an amazing 2016, which included a brilliant live tour across the country in promotion of their album 'Life'. They'll be sure to wow the crowds in Clapham with hits such as 'Changing'. 'Coming Home' and 'Nobody To Love' and are a great addition to the line up.

A photo posted by SIGMA (@sigma) onJan 15, 2017 at 7:52am PST

British DJ & Producer Duke Dumont has also been announced to perform during the festival. The Grammy nominated artist best known for his tracks 'Need U (100%)', 'I Got You' and 'Won't Look Back' is a regular festival favourite and fans will no doubt be eagerly anticiapting his live set.

The first headliner announcement has seriously caught fans by surprise however, as it's been revealed that Australian Drum & Bass icons Pendulum will be back to perform a stunning live set.

The band previously took a break from the music industry for several years before making a stunning comeback in 2016 and it'll be the first time fans in the UK have been able to witness their live show as a full band since 2011, when they last headlined SW4.

Picture: Pendulum

The band's 2005 album 'Hold Your Colour' is regarded as a game-changer for electronic music - so given the fact the group are set to perform those iconic tunes, as well as more recent releases, off the back of a considerable time away means that their set is arguably going to be the most highly anticipated of the entire year!

The group will be supported by colossal production and mindblowing visuals conceived for a heart thumping end to Day One, so it looks like SW4 is certainly going to be one to remember.

South West Four Dates

Saturday 26th & Sunday 27th 2017 at Clapham Common, London

Saturday lineup so far…

Pendulum Live

Sigma Live

Duke Dumont

Hannah Wants

MistaJam

Sonny Fodera vs Low Steppa

Sunday artists to follow…

Ticket Details

Tickets for South West Four 2017 officially go on general sale on Friday 20th January 2017 here.

However Saturday and weekend pre-sale tickets will be released on Wednesday 18th January at 9am, to those who have signed up via the SW4 website.