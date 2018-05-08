Shawn Mendes - The Tour: Tickets, Dates, News & More

Shawn Mendes is bringing his live tour to the UK in 2019 and YOU can be there!

Multi-Platinum singer/songwriter and overall global sensation Shawn Mendes is coming over to the UK and he's bringing his incredible live show with him - you're not gonna want to miss Shawn Mendes - The Tour.

Shawn is performing shows in Glasgow, Leeds, London, Birmingham and Manchester and tickets for the highly anticipated live dates are set to go on sale on Friday 18th May at 10am!

Having released loads of hits over the last few years, including his HUGE singles 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back' and 'Mercy', the Canadian star has built up a massive fan base of loyal supporters across the wolrd, so get involved quickly because these tickets are gonna go fast!



Pic: Shawn Mendes

As well as his highly anticipated UK tour, Shawn is also set to release his self titled third album on 25th May, making this a seriously exciting month for the Mendes Army.

The album, which includes the singles 'In My Blood' and 'Lost In Japan' sees Shawn collab with the likes of Khalid and Julia Michaels and fans have been eager to get thier hands on it ever since 2016's 'Illuminate' stole the world's hearts.

Check out Shawn Mendes' UK tour dates below:

6th April 2019 - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

7th April 2019 - Manchester, Manchester Arena

9th April 2019 - Birmingham, Arena Birmingham

10th April 2019 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

16th April 2019 - London, The O2

17th April 2019 - London, The O2

