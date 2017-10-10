Niall Horan's 2018 UK Tour Dates – Find Out How To Get Your Tickets!

The ‘Slow Hands’ star is set to perform his brand new music all around the UK - and YOU could be there!

As part of his 'Flicker World Tour', Niall Horan has just announced that he's gonna be performing a number of highly anticipated shows around the UK and we're literally counting down the days already!

Tickets go on sale on Friday 13th October 2017 from 9.00am, so make sure you grab yours quickly because this one is gonna be packed out in no time.

As well as this tour announcement, Niall is also set to release his debut solo album 'Flicker' on 20th October 2017 and if singles such as 'Slow Hands' and 'This Town' are anything to go by, it's set to be incredible.

Niall's already experienced huge success as part of One Direction and this new solo career is about to get even better once his album drops, so it looks like 2018 is about to be one amazing year for the Irishman.

Delighted to bring the Flicker World Tour to the U.K, Ireland & Europe !

Check out Niall Horan’s 2018 UK tour dates below:

12th March 2018 - 3Arena - Dublin

13th March 2018 - SSE Arena - Belfast

15th March 2018 - Manchester O2 Apollo - Manchester

18th March 2018 - SEC Armadillo - Glasgow

22nd March 2018 - O2 Academy Brixton - London

24th March 2018 - Motorpoint Arena - Cardiff

26th March 2018 - BIC - Bournemouth

27th March 2018 - Brighton Centre - Brighton

