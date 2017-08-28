MTV VMAs 2017 Winners: Check Out The Full List Of Winner's From This Year's Awards

Now Playing
No Promises Cheat Codes Feat. Demi Lovato
28 August 2017, 08:36
It's safe to say Kendrick Lemar has come out on top picking up SIX awards!
Ed Sheeran did us proud too picking up Artist Of The Year, fully well deserved after the success of 'Divide.'
Check out the full list below.
Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”
Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”
Winner: Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
The Weeknd – “Reminder”
Bruno Mars
Kendrick Lamar
Winner: Ed Sheeran
Ariana Grande
The Weeknd
Lorde
Winner: Khalid
Kodak Black
SZA
Young M.A
Julia Michaels
Noah Cyrus
Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez – “We Don’t Talk Anymore”
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”
The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer”
Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – “Feels”
Winner: Zayn & Taylor Swift – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)”
Shawn Mendes – “Treat You Better”
Ed Sheeran – “Shape Of You”
Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times”
Winner: Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down”
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm”
Miley Cyrus – “Malibu”
Winner: Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”
Big Sean – “Bounce Back”
Chance the Rapper – “Same Drugs”
D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”
Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad & Boujee”
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne – “I’m The One”
Winner: Zedd and Alessia Cara – “Stay”
Kygo x Selena Gomez – “It Ain’t Me”
Calvin Harris – “My Way”
Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MØ – “Cold Water”
Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign – “Gone”
Coldplay – “A Head Full Of Dreams”
Fall Out Boy – “Young And Menace”
Winner: Twenty One Pilots – “Heavydirtysoul”
Green Day – “Bang Bang”
Foo Fighters – “Run”
Winner: Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson – “Black SpiderMan”
Winner: The Hamilton Mixtape – “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)”
Winner: Big Sean – “Light”
Winner: Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”
Winner: Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley – “Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL”
Winner: John Legend – “Surefire”
Despacito Remix - Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber
Down - Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane
OMG - Camila Cabello ft. Quavo
Shape of You - Ed Sheeran
Sorry Not Sorry - Demi Lovato
There’s Nothing Holding Me Back - Shawn Mendes
Wild Thoughts - DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna
Winner: XO Tour Llif3 – Lil Uzi Vert
Winner: Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Cinematographer: Scott Cunningham)
Imagine Dragons – “Thunder” (Cinematographer: Matthew Wise)
Ed Sheeran – “Castle On The Hill” (Cinematographer: Steve Annis)
DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels – “Nobody Speak” (Cinematographer: David Procter)
Halsey – “Now Or Never” (Cinematographer: Kristof Brandl)
Winner: Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Directors: Dave Meyers, The Little Homies)
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm” (Director: Mathew Cullen)
Bruno Mars – “24K Magic” (Directors: Cameron Duddy, Bruno Mars)
Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful” (Director: Aaron A)
The Weeknd – “Reminder” (Director: Glenn Michael)
Winner: Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Production Designer: Spencer Graves)
Bruno Mars – “24K Magic” (Production Designer: Alex Delgado)
Katy Perry ft. Migos – “Bon Appetit” (Production Designer: Natalie Groce)
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts” (Production Designer: Damian Fyffe)
The Weeknd – “Reminder” (Production Designers: Lamar C Taylor, Christo Anesti)
Winner: Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Company: Timber/Lead: Jonah Hall)
A Tribe Called Quest – “Dis Generation” (Company: Bemo/Lead: Brandon Hirzel)
KYLE ft. Lil Yachty – “iSpy” (Company: Gloria FX/Leads: Max Colt & Tomash Kuzmytskyi)
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm” (Company: MIRADA)
Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times” (Company: ONE MORE/Lead: Cédric Nivoliez)
Winner: Kanye West – “Fade” (Choreographers: Jae Blaze, Guapo, Matthew Pasterisa, Teyana Taylor & Derek Watkins)
Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj – “Side To Side” (Choreographers: Brian & Scott Nicholson)
Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Choreographer: Dave Meyers)
Sia – “The Greatest” (Choreographer: Ryan Heffington)
Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down” (Choreographer: Sean Bankhead)
Future – “Mask Off” (Editor: Vinnie Hobbs of VHPost)
Winner: Young Thug – “Wyclef Jean” (Editors: Ryan Staake, Eric Degliomini)
Lorde – “Green Light” (Editor: Nate Gross of Exile Edit)
The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer” (Editor: Jennifer Kennedy)
The Weeknd – “Reminder” (Editor: Red Barbaza)
Taylor Swift - 'Look What You Made Me Do'
Official Music Video
04:15