MTV VMAs 2017 Are Being Praised For Changing Their Categories As The Nominations Are Revealed

MTV have taken away gender specific categories for this year's VMAs and fans are here, for, it!
The likes of Best Male and Best Female have been scrapped in favour for Best Artist.
It's not the first time MTV have made such a move as earlier this year they dropped genders from the Movie & TV Awards with Emma Watson & Millie Bobby Brown both winning Best Actor.
This year Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar will go up against Ariana Grande and Lorde for best artist and Sheeran's 'Shape Of You' is up against Harry Styles' 'Sign Of The Times' in the Best Pop category, which also features Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry.
Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.
Bruno Mars - 24K Magic
Alessia Cara - Scars To Your Beautiful
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts
The Weeknd - Reminder
Bruno Mars
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
Ariana Grande
The Weeknd
Lorde
Khalid
Kodak Black
SZA
Young M.A
Julia Michaels
Noah Cyrus
Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez - We Don't Talk Anymore
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts
D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty - Broccoli
The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - Closer
Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean - Feels
Zayn & Taylor Swift - I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)
Shawn Mendes - Treat You Better
Ed Sheeran - Shape Of You
Harry Styles - Sign Of The Times
Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane - Down
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley - Chained To The Rhythm
Miley Cyrus - Malibu
Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.
Big Sean - Bounce Back
Chance the Rapper - Same Drugs
D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty - Broccoli
Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert - Bad & Boujee
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne - I'm The One
Zedd and Alessia Cara - Stay
Kygo x Selena Gomez - It Ain't Me
Calvin Harris - My Way
Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and M0 - Cold Water
Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla ign - Gone
Coldplay - A Head Full Of Dreams
Fall Out Boy - Young And Menace
Twenty One Pilots - Heavydirtysoul
Green Day - Bang Bang
Foo Fighters - Run
Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson - Black SpiderMan
The Hamilton Mixtape - Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)
Big Sean - Light
Alessia Cara - Scars To Your Beautiful
Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley - Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL
John Legend - Surefire
Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE. - Cinematographer: Scott Cunningham
Imagine Dragons - Thunder - Cinematographer: Matthew Wise
Ed Sheeran - Castle On The Hill - Cinematographer: Steve Annis
DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels - Nobody Speak - Cinematographer: David Proctor
Halsey - Now Or Never - Cinematographer: Kristof Brandl
Best direction
Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE. - Directors: Dave Meyers, The Little Homies
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley - Chained To The Rhythm - Director: Mathew Cullen
Bruno Mars - 24K Magic - Directors: Cameron Duddy, Bruno Mars
Alessia Cara - Scars To Your Beautiful - Director: Aaron A
The Weeknd - Reminder - Director: Glenn Michael
Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE. - Production designer: Spencer Graves
Bruno Mars - 24K Magic - Production designer: Alex Delgado
Katy Perry ft. Migos - Bon Appetit - Production designer: Natalie Groce
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts - Production designer: Damian Fyffe
The Weeknd - Reminder - Production designers: Lamar C Taylor and Christo Anesti
Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE. - Company: Timber - Lead: Jonah Hall
A Tribe Called Quest - Dis Generation - Company: Bemo - Lead: Brandon Hirzel
KYLE ft. Lil Yachty - iSpy - Company: Gloria FX - Leads: Max Colt and Tomash Kuzmytskyi
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley - Chained To The Rhythm - Company: MIRADA
Harry Styles - Sign Of The Times - Company: ONE MORE - Lead: Cedric Nivoliez
Kanye West - Fade - Choreographers: Teyana Taylor, Guapo, Jae Blaze and Derek 'Bentley' Watkins
Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj - Side To Side - Choreographers: Brian and Scott Nicholson
Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE. - Choreographer: Dave Meyers
Sia - The Greatest - Choreographer: Ryan Heffington
Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane - Down - Choreographer: Sean Bankhead
Future - Mask Off - Editor: Vinnie Hobbs of VHPost
Young Thug - Wyclef Jean - Editors: Ryan Staake, Eric Degliomini
Lorde - Green Light - Editor: Nate Gross of Exile Edit
The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - Closer - Editor: Jennifer Kennedy
The Weeknd - Reminder - Editor: Red Barbaza
