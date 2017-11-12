MTV EMAs 2017 - Check Out The Must-See Moments From Camila Cabello's Pool Party To Eminem's First Performance Of 'Walk On Water'

It's always a big night in music... and tonight was no exception!

From Eminem's official comeback to Rita Ora turning up to the red carpet in a dressing gown with a towel on her head... it was all go at the MTV EMAs 2017!

Here are all the moments you can't afford to miss!

Eminem debuted his new song, 'Walk On Water'

Just one of the world's biggest rappers making his comeback at the MTV EMAs... NBD. (Just kidding, we're SCREAMING inside).

Camila Cabello brought a 'Havana' pool party to the stage

...complete with synchronised swimmers, obvs!

Clean Bandit brought out Zara Larsson, Julia Michaels and Anne-Marie for a hit-filled medley

Clean Bandit brought a host of their collaborators for a hit filled medley, made up of 'Rockabye', 'Symphony' and 'I Miss You'. Now THAT's how you do an MTV EMA performance!

Travis Scott performed on an eagle

No biggie, Kylie Jenner's rumoured baby daddy just flew around on a majestic creature. Casual.

via GIPHY

Rita Ora got changed a million times... but her most iconic outfit was definitely what she wore on the red carpet.

When you're the host of the show, you don't even have to get dressed. Rita might have rocked a million different outfits throughout the night but who else could rock a dressing gown and towel to a red carpet?

So @RitaOra's rocked up on the #mtvemas red carpet in a dressing gown and towel! pic.twitter.com/k0rG2cuH8E — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) November 12, 2017

Liam Payne performed a steamy version of 'Strip That Down'

There's a reason he's one of the world's biggest stars, y'know!

Just when we thought we couldn't love @LiamPayne anymore, he goes and does these moves at #MTVEMA Ty, @mtvema! pic.twitter.com/NOE439Tkkq — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) November 12, 2017

Stefflon Don turned up on the red carpet with an unbelievable performance

It's a big responsibility to open the whole of the EMAs red carpet but Stefflon Don took it in her (fierce) stride!