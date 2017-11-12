From Shawn Mendes To Louis Tomlinson - Every. Single. Winner. From This Year's MTV EMAs

Now Playing
CONGRATS, GUYS!
Way back in 2012, London hosted the Olympic Games, but that's nothing in comparison to the MTV EMAs.
Where else can you can expect to see the likes of Stefflon Don and Eminem rocking out in the same room?paima
Those are some pretty HAWT tickets, and not everyone can get their hands on them, which is why we're going to bring you all of the winners right here, so you don't miss a thing!
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Little Mix
Louis Tomlinson
Stormzy
Ariana Grande
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Rita Ora
Taylor Swift
ZAYN
Clean Bandit - 'Rockabye' feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie
DJ Khaled - 'Wild Thoughts' feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
Ed Sheeran - 'Shape Of You'
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee - 'Despacito (Remix)' feat. Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes - 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back'
Drake
Eminem
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Foo Fighters - 'Run'
Katy Perry - 'Bon Appétit' feat. Migos
Kendrick Lamar - 'Humble.'
Kyle - 'iSpy' feat. Lil Yachty
Taylor Swift - 'Look What You Made Me Do'
Camila Cabello
Demi Lovato
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Royal Blood
The Killers
U2
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Major Lazer
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
Dua Lipa
Julia Michaels
Khalid
Kyle
Rag'n'Bone Man
Bruno Mars
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Eminem
U2
Hailee Steinfeld
Jon Bellion
Julia Michaels
Kacy Hill
Khalid
Kyle
Noah Cyrus
Petite Meller
Rag'n'Bone Man
Sza
The Head And The Heart
DNCE - Live from Isle Of MTV Malta 2017
Foo Fighters - Live from Barcelona, Spain 2017
Kings of Leon - Live from Oude Luxor Theatre, Rotterdam, The Netherlands 2017
Steve Aoki - Live from Isle Of MTV Malta 2017
The Chainsmokers - Live from Isle Of MTV Malta 2017
Tomorrowland 2017
Ariana Grande
Ed Sheeran
Kendrick Lamar
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift