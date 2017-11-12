From Shawn Mendes To Louis Tomlinson - Every. Single. Winner. From This Year's MTV EMAs

CONGRATS, GUYS!

Way back in 2012, London hosted the Olympic Games, but that's nothing in comparison to the MTV EMAs.

Where else can you can expect to see the likes of Stefflon Don and Eminem rocking out in the same room?paima

Those are some pretty HAWT tickets, and not everyone can get their hands on them, which is why we're going to bring you all of the winners right here, so you don't miss a thing!

Best UK & Ireland Act

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Little Mix

Louis Tomlinson

Stormzy

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

Best Look

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Rita Ora

Taylor Swift

ZAYN

Best Song

Clean Bandit - 'Rockabye' feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie

DJ Khaled - 'Wild Thoughts' feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller

Ed Sheeran - 'Shape Of You'

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee - 'Despacito (Remix)' feat. Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes - 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back'

Best Hip Hop

Drake

Eminem

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

Best Video

Foo Fighters - 'Run'

Katy Perry - 'Bon Appétit' feat. Migos

Kendrick Lamar - 'Humble.'

Kyle - 'iSpy' feat. Lil Yachty

Taylor Swift - 'Look What You Made Me Do'

Best Pop

Camila Cabello

Demi Lovato

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

Best Rock

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Royal Blood

The Killers

U2

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Major Lazer

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

Best New

Dua Lipa

Julia Michaels

Khalid

Kyle

Rag'n'Bone Man

Best Live

Bruno Mars

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Eminem

U2

Best Push

Hailee Steinfeld

Jon Bellion

Julia Michaels

Kacy Hill

Khalid

Kyle

Noah Cyrus

Petite Meller

Rag'n'Bone Man

Sza

The Head And The Heart

Best World Stage

DNCE - Live from Isle Of MTV Malta 2017

Foo Fighters - Live from Barcelona, Spain 2017

Kings of Leon - Live from Oude Luxor Theatre, Rotterdam, The Netherlands 2017

Steve Aoki - Live from Isle Of MTV Malta 2017

The Chainsmokers - Live from Isle Of MTV Malta 2017

Tomorrowland 2017

Best Artist

Ariana Grande

Ed Sheeran

Kendrick Lamar

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift