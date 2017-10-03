Capital's Monster Mash-Up: London Lineup 2017

We weren't joking when we said we only had treats for you this Halloween (there's no time for tricks around here).

On the 27th October 2017, we'll be bringing the biggest DJs and EDM stars to London for a night of epic spookiness and the best dance music in the world.

As parties go, Monster Mash-Up is destined to be the spookiest of the year and YOU need to be there.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday at 8AM but for now, here's the full lineup.

Martin Garrix

Martin Garrix has been smashing out DJ set after DJ set across the Summer all across the world and now you have the chance to see the 'In The Name Of Love' star at Hammersmith Apollo!

Kygo

The Norwegian DJ burst onto the dance scene in 2014 with his breakthrough tune 'Firestone' and hasn't looked back since. We can't wait to hear the man himself bring his epic dance vibes to the legendary London venue.

Rudimental (DJ Set)

The amount of bangers Rudimental have up their sleeves is genuinely ridiculous. 'Feel The Love', 'Waiting All Night' and 'Sun Comes Up' are just a few of the hits you can expect on Friday 27th October.

Sigala

The Vodafone Big Top 40 chart topper is ready to give it his all as he steps onto the Monster Mash Up stage once again. His set last year got everyone throwing down some epic shapes and we can only expect more this time around.

Disciples

Disciples are quickly carving themselves a place in the London dance scene and we've got a feeling they're not going to hold back when it comes to their set...expect BIG drops from this trio.

Marvin Humes

YES! Our very own Marvin Humes will be bringing Capital's biggest dance hits not just to London for the night, but also Manchester and Liverpool. ALL. THE. HITS!

Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 8AM.

Capital's Monster Mash Up With VOXI 2017 Dates & Full Lineups

Capital's Monster Mash Up with VOXI will be hitting three of the UK's biggest cities to host the BIGGEST Halloween parties you've ever seen! Tap the venues below to see the lineups in full!