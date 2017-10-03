Capital's Monster Mash-Up: Liverpool Lineup 2017

The biggest names in dance music are ready to descend on Liverpool!

On the 26th October 2017, we'll be bringing the biggest DJs and EDM stars to Liverpool for a night of epic spookiness and the best dance music in the world.

As parties go, Monster Mash-Up is destined to be the spookiest of the year and YOU need to be there.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday at 8AM but for now, here's the full lineup.

Kygo

The Norwegian DJ burst onto the dance scene in 2014 with his breakthrough tune 'Firestone' and hasn't looked back since. We can't wait to hear the man himself bring his epic dance vibes to the legendary Liverpool venue.

Jax Jones

If there's one man who has turned 2017 on it's head with one tune it would Jax Jones and his instant classic 'You Don't Know Me'. We can't wait for him to drop this absolute tune in Liverpool!

Sigala

The Vodafone Big Top 40 chart topper is ready to give it his all as he steps onto the Monster Mash Up stage once again. His set last year got everyone throwing down some epic shapes and we can only expect more this time around.

Martin Jensen

If you haven't heard Martin Jensen's 'Solo Dance' then have you actually been listening to dance music this year?! The Danish DJ is ready to bring all the thrills to Liverpool in what we know is going to be an unforgettable set.

Disciples

Disciples are quickly carving themselves a place in the dance scene and we've got a feeling they're not going to hold back when it comes to their set...expect BIG drops from this trio.

Anton Powers

Capital's very own Anton Powers is going to be on hand to serve up some dance classics as he gets ready to turn the volume up to the max and the whole gig one big party.

Marvin Humes

YES! Our very own Marvin Humes will be bringing Capital's biggest dance hits not just to Liverpool for the night, but also Manchester and London. ALL. THE. HITS!

Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 8AM.

