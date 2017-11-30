Stormzy, Stefflon Don & J Hus Were The Big Winners At The MOBO Awards 2017

Now Playing
How Long Charlie Puth Download 'How Long' on iTunes
30 November 2017, 08:45
These guys were well-deserved winners!
Once the ceremony is over and the lights have all been switched off, awards shows are all about the winners. This year there were plent of deserving champions at the MOBO Awards and Stormzy was leading the way.
With THREE wins, Big ike was the star of the night, but check out exactly which awards he took home and who else picked up a gong below...
> All The Hottest Looks From The 2017 MOBO Awards Red Carpet
Best Male Act – Stormzy
Best Female Act – Stefflon Don
Best Album – Stormzy 'Gang Signs & Prayer'
3 MOBO’s, love you all, thank you pic.twitter.com/BKRwmFc7VM— #GSAP (@Stormzy1) November 29, 2017
Best Newcomer – Dave
Best Song – J Hus, 'Did You See'
Best Video — Mist 'Hot Property'
Best Hip-Hop Act – Giggs
Never forget when @StefflonDon accidentally did the 'Crazy Frog' on the #MOBOAwards red carpet pic.twitter.com/HIrcLf3HNR— Capital (@CapitalOfficial) November 29, 2017
Best Grime Act – Stormzy
Best R&B/Soul Act – Craig David
Best International Act – Wizkid
Best African Act – Davido
Best Reggae Act – Damian Marley
Best Jazz Act – Moses Boyd
Best Gospel Act – Volney Morgan & New-Ye
> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest Music News!
Whilst you're here, check out what happened when Stormzy took on The Chase...