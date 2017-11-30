Stormzy, Stefflon Don & J Hus Were The Big Winners At The MOBO Awards 2017

These guys were well-deserved winners!

Once the ceremony is over and the lights have all been switched off, awards shows are all about the winners. This year there were plent of deserving champions at the MOBO Awards and Stormzy was leading the way.

With THREE wins, Big ike was the star of the night, but check out exactly which awards he took home and who else picked up a gong below...

Best Male Act – Stormzy

Best Female Act – Stefflon Don

Best Album – Stormzy 'Gang Signs & Prayer'

3 MOBO’s, love you all, thank you pic.twitter.com/BKRwmFc7VM — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) November 29, 2017

Best Newcomer – Dave

Best Song – J Hus, 'Did You See'

Best Video — Mist 'Hot Property'

Best Hip-Hop Act – Giggs



Never forget when @StefflonDon accidentally did the 'Crazy Frog' on the #MOBOAwards red carpet pic.twitter.com/HIrcLf3HNR — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) November 29, 2017

Best Grime Act – Stormzy

Best R&B/Soul Act – Craig David

Best International Act – Wizkid

Best African Act – Davido

Best Reggae Act – Damian Marley

Best Jazz Act – Moses Boyd

Best Gospel Act – Volney Morgan & New-Ye

