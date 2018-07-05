Capital Wednesdays: Watch These Incredible Films With Rooftop Film Club This Summer

Love films? Well you're gonna love Capital Wednesdays at Rooftop Film Club because we're hosting the biggest screenings around in the coolest locations in London!

Whether you're into action thrillers or romantic comedies, Capital Wednesdays are guaranteed to be right up your street.

We've teamed up with the amazing team at Rooftop Film Club for the ultimate midweek movie sesh that you simply can't afford to miss. Based at three locations around London, we've got the biggest flicks at the coolest spots - so what more could you want?

Taking over the stunning rooftop locations at the Bussey Building in Peckham, Queen of Hoxton in Shoreditch and Roof East in Stratford, we'll be bringing you modern box office smashes like The Greatest Showman and Black Panther as well as cult classics like Top Gun!



Pic: Rooftop Film Club

You can enjoy amazing street food, grab yourself a cocktail and popcorn and enjoy London’s sunsets whilst watching your fave film - it’s the perfect date location too... just saying.

Check out all the Capital Wednesdays film screenings below, grab your mates and get your tickets to a London night like no other ASAP!

Capital Wednesdays Screenings, Bussey Building, Peckham



June 6: THE GREATEST SHOWMAN

June 13: LOVE, SIMON

June 20: THE SHAPE OF WATER

June 27: CASABLANCA

July 4: Special preview of WHITNEY

July 11: BLACK PANTHER

July 25: LADY BIRD

Capital Wednesdays Screenings, Queen Of Hoxton Shoreditch

June 6: PRETTY WOMAN

June 13: THREE BILLBOARDS

June 27: THE GREATEST SHOWMAN

July 11: BACK TO THE FUTURE

Capital Wednesdays Screenings, Roof East, Stratford

June 6: SISTER ACT

June 13: A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET

June 20: ACE VENTURA: PET DETECTIVE

June 27: EMPIRE RECORDS

July 4: LADY BIRD

July 11: COOL RUNNINGS

July 18: GET OUT

July 25: THE GREATEST SHOWMAN

But we're not gonna leave it there - we're also giving you the chance to win a VIP Love Seat + Bottomless Popcorn to our screening of Black Panther at the Bussey Building, Peckham on Wednesday 11th July!

All you have to do is answer this Black Panther related question below and you could be joining us for some rooftop fun. We look forward to seeing you up there!