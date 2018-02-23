Justin Timberlake’s 2018 Man Of The Woods Tour Dates – Find Out How To Get Your Tickets!

Justin's had to add extra dates due to popular demand and YOU can be there!

After Justin Timberlake initially announed his UK 'Man Of The Woods' Tour dates, the response from fans has been so huge that he's been forced to add three extra dates to the original schedule.

London, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow will all play host to the most exciting Justin Timberlake tour in years, where he'll be playing all the hits from his amazing new album 'Man Of The Woods' as well as classics from over the years.

Tickets for the recently announced dates go on sale on Friday 23rd February 2018 so make sure you get in there quick before they all inevitably get snapped up!

Justin's released several singles from his critically acclaimed new album 'Man Of The Woods' so far, including the fiesty anthem 'Filthy' and the powerhouse collaboration that is 'Say Something' alongside Chris Stapleton.

With other world famous hits such as 'Sexyback', 'Cry Me A River' and 'Rock Your Body', Justin's sure to put on a live show that you really don't wanna miss, so get involved and we'll see you there!

Justin Timberlake's Man Of The Woods Tour Dates

27th June - Birmingham, Arena Birmingham

28th June - Birmingham, Arena Birmingham

1st July - Manchester, Manchester Arena

2nd July - Manchester, Manchester Arena

5th July - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

6th July - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

9th July - London, The O2

11th July - London, The O2

Whilst you're here, check out the brilliant video for Justin's amazing track 'Filthy'...

