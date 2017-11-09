Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2017 Has SOLD OUT! Now Your Only Way In Is To Win

Keep it Capital for your chance to get tickets to the sold out #CapitalJBB!

This morning we announced the final name for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola – and it was only global SUPERSTAR Ed Sheeran, no less – and of course we’re already totally SOLD OUT!

If you weren’t in the queue at 8am and missed out on tickets, your only way in is to win... so make sure you’re listening to Capital if you want to bag some of the last few pairs of tickets to the #CapitalJBB, Will cozens has your first chance to win at 10am!

On Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th December we will be taking over London’s O2 with 22 of the world’s biggest stars – including Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Taylor Swift, The Chainsmokers and MORE!

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola 2017 line up:

Saturday 9th December:

Sunday 10th December:

The Jingle Bell Ball ALWAYS sells out super quick – and we know those of you that missed out on tickets will want to be there too, alongside 16,000 other hit music fans that will be raving in London’s O2 each night!

Make sure you keep it Capital for your chance to win tickets to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola on-air and you can join the #CapitalJBB conversation @CapitalOfficial or at CapitalFM.com.

The countdown to Christmas is on!