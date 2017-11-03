Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball With Coca-Cola Is BACK! Here’s Everything You Need To Know!

The countdown is on!

It’s always the biggest event in the calendar for Winter (Christmas, who? NYE what?!) and Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola is officially BACK!

It’s our tenth #CapitalJBB, so of course we’ve got a MASSIVE line up of the world’s biggest stars ready to perform for you on 9th and 10th December at The O2 in London.

Who, you ask?! Well, we’re not going to keep you waiting too long to reveal the line up… make sure you’re listening to Capital Breakfast on Monday for the first names and details on how to get tickets.

We’re itching to tell you which HUGE stars will be taking the stage, but until we can share that with you, make sure you sign up as a Capital VIP to be first in line for the pre-sale – trust us, you won’t want to miss out on tickets!

Think you might be able to guess who's on the line up? Well, here's a few of the stars voices - can you work out who they are?!

The #CapitalJBB is back! We'll start to reveal all from 8AM Mon - for now here's a few voices from the line-up https://t.co/m0xN1kZLD2 pic.twitter.com/oSq15UiXKI — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) November 3, 2017

All will be revealed next week, but send us your guesses or who you'd love to see on the line up to us @capitalofficial on Twitter. See you at the Ball!

