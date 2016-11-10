Get Your Jingle Bell Ball 2017 Tickets - On Sale Thursday From 8am!

Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 8am - make sure you get in there quick!

Tickets will be on sale tomorrow (Thursday 9th November) at 8am - make sure you come back bright and early to bag your tickets... you won't want to miss it!

TIP: Tickets will be available via StubHub. Sign up now so you're ready!

Capital Ticket Line

If you'd prefer to get your tickets over the phone, lines will open at 8am on Thursday, 9th November. Call 0330 33 33 958. You'd better be quick, because they sell out FAST!

Accessible Tickets

If you have specific access requirements, please call The O2's dedicated booking line on 0208 463 3359. Lines will open at 8am. For more information about access at The O2, head here.

Ticket Terms & Conditions

Full ticket T&Cs for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola are available here.

The line up is looking huge - so whether you're joining us on Saturday 9th December or Sunday 10th, you're in for a treat!





On Saturday, you'll get to see the likes of...

On Sunday, you'll be partying with...