James Arthur's 2017 UK Arena Tour – Find Out How To Get Your Tickets!

The ‘Safe Inside’ star is bringing his arena tour to a city near you in 2017 – and we’re so excited!

Across the last few months of the year, arenas around the country will play host to one of the most in demand singer/songwriters around right now and you could be there!

James Arthur is bringing his stunning live show to audiences across the UK and he won't be alone! Yes, James has also announced that fellow X Factor alumni Ella Henderson will be joining him in Cardiff, Newcastle, Leeds and plenty more places.

It's been an incredible twelve months for the X Factor winner which has seen him hit the top of the charts with 'Say You Won't Let Go', release a platinum selling album and receive two BRIT nominations!

His live show is full of the raw emotion and brilliant music we've come to expect from the chart topping star, so this is one show you really don't want to miss out on. His last tour sold out in a matter of minutes, so tickets are going to be in high demand!

James Arthur UK Tour Dates

Thursday 16th November 2017, First Direct Arena, Leeds

Friday 17th November 2017, Echo Arena, Liverpool

Saturday 18th November 2017, Newcastle Arena, Newcastle

Thursday 23rd November 2017, Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Saturday 25th November 2017, Genting Arena, Birmingham

Monday 27th November 2017 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham