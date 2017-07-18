Catch Up With All The Action As David Guetta Kicked Off #CapitalInIbiza With Bieber Remixes Galore!

Now Playing
18 July 2017, 14:52
Whether it's partying hard at Martin Garrix’s intense set at Ushuaia or chilling in the sun, we’ve got the daily lowdown on everything happening on the White Isle.
We won't leave a single sun-lounger unfolded until we bring YOU all the biggest moments from our time out in Ibiza. Every single evening this week, Marvin Humes will be presenting the action from the party capital of the world, have a look at who'll we'll be chatting to...
Lets do this!
Day 1: 'Big' by David Guetta at Ushuaia
First up was the one and only David Guetta! Already having an all-time legendary status in Ibiza, from the moment the island woke up you could feel the buzz surrounding the fact that the French maestro was due to appear that night.
Attention! 10PM tonight, @MarvinHumes will be joined by legendary DJ @davidguetta from Ibiza! #CapitalInIbiza https://t.co/uGABTF4T88 pic.twitter.com/Wubh5R6I5L— Capital (@CapitalOfficial) July 17, 2017
Before Guetta had even got onto the stage, there was a crowd of partygoers waiting to get a glimpse of the '2U' superstar...
YES! @davidguetta has arrived and ready to blow you away! "DAVID DAVID@ #CapitalInIbiza pic.twitter.com/NYayNxtkrR— Capital (@CapitalOfficial) July 17, 2017
And of course, within seconds, the BIG party had got under way:
RIGHT NOW with @davidguetta for @BIGtheparty in @ushuaiaibiza. #BIGtheparty #ushuaiaibiza pic.twitter.com/RWd7i8Tn1Z— BIG (@BIGtheparty) July 17, 2017
He threw in a little Bieber like it was NBD and the crowd were ready to eat it up!
Ok @justinbieber fans...you're going to want to see this drop from @davidguetta #CapitalInIbiza pic.twitter.com/iwclU5Aptq— Capital (@CapitalOfficial) July 17, 2017
He EVEN found a way to tag 'Where Are Ü Now' onto the end of his classic 'Sexy Chick'.
.@davidguetta was LOVIN' a good @justinbieber remix tonight. Tagging #WhereAreUNow onto the end of #SexyChick #CapitalInIbiza pic.twitter.com/e2MdVhgTXM— Capital (@CapitalOfficial) July 17, 2017
All before, heading straight back out into the VIP section (naturally there was time for a high five or two with his fans!).
Whilst you're here, you HAVE to watch David Guetta explain exactly what the "Ibiza Curse" is!
