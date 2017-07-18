Catch Up With All The Action As David Guetta Kicked Off #CapitalInIbiza With Bieber Remixes Galore!

18 July 2017, 14:52

David Guetta Ushuaia BIG Party

Whether it's partying hard at Martin Garrix’s intense set at Ushuaia or chilling in the sun, we’ve got the daily lowdown on everything happening on the White Isle.

We won't leave a single sun-lounger unfolded until we bring YOU all the biggest moments from our time out in Ibiza. Every single evening this week, Marvin Humes will be presenting the action from the party capital of the world, have a look at who'll we'll be chatting to...

 

Swipe to find out which stars will be joining @marvinhumes every evening this week in Ibiza! #CapitalInIbiza

A post shared by Capital (@capitalofficial) onJul 17, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

Lets do this! 

Day 1: 'Big' by David Guetta at Ushuaia

First up was the one and only David Guetta! Already having an all-time legendary status in Ibiza, from the moment the island woke up you could feel the buzz surrounding the fact that the French maestro was due to appear that night.

Before Guetta had even got onto the stage, there was a crowd of partygoers waiting to get a glimpse of the '2U' superstar...

>"It Was Ridiculous" - David Guetta Defends Justin Bieber From Trolls Who Think It's Cool To Hate Him

And of course, within seconds, the BIG party had got under way:

He threw in a little Bieber like it was NBD and the crowd were ready to eat it up!

 He EVEN found a way to tag 'Where Are Ü Now' onto the end of his classic 'Sexy Chick'.

All before, heading straight back out into the VIP section (naturally there was time for a high five or two with his fans!).

 

Yup! This was @davidguetta getting escorted to the stage to play his EPIC set in Ibiza last night! #CapitalInIbiza

A post shared by Capital (@capitalofficial) onJul 18, 2017 at 4:20am PDT

Whilst you're here, you HAVE to watch David Guetta explain exactly what the "Ibiza Curse" is!

David Guetta's Advice For Finding Love In Ibiza Is Iconic

01:06

