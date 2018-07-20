Capital In Ibiza: Here's How You Can Join In On All The Action On The White Isle

On Saturday 28th July, we're having a huge party in Ibiza with some of the biggest stars and DJs. You do not wanna miss a second of it...

Oh, we're going to Ibiza. And we want you to join us in all of the mad action, because we can't do all of that raving alone.

On Saturday, 28 July, Capital's taking over the White Isle, to bring you some euphoric summer anthems and chats with Ibiza's biggest stars, including The Chainsmokers, Anne-Marie and Jax Jones.

We're not the only ones going though. You can still win your chance to head down to #CapitalInIbiza. JJ's giving away tickets every night, during his show, so make sure you're listening, to come out and party with us.

How do I listen to #CapitalInIbiza?

From 10AM on Saturday, 28 July, we'll be flying out the likes of Rob Howard, Will Manning, Sarah Story and JJ to Ibiza, to bring you every single second of #CapitalInIbiza. You can expect club classics and bonkers moments with the world's biggest performers.

(And the best part? You don't even have to worry about getting sunburn.)

You can always download our app if you're on the move, and don't want to miss a single second, too. Just make sure your phone's charged, and you've got your bass face at the ready...

10AM-2PM - Rob Howard

2PM-6PM - Will Manning

6PM-10PM - The Capital Weekender with JJ

How can I watch #CapitalInIbiza?

We couldn't go all the way to Ibiza and not let you watch what's going on in the party capital of the world, could we? You can catch up on what everyone's up to by watching the biggest moments:

Right here, on capitalfm.com

Over on Twitter

On the Capital app

Or on the new Global app

Who will you be talking to for #CapitalInIbiza?

We've sent Sarah Story out to Ibiza with her flashiest shades and a microphone to catch up with all of the island's biggest stars. You can expect some chat (and some carnage.) Sarah's going to be chatting to:

Anne-Marie

The Chainsmokers

Craig David

Jax Jones

Jonas Blue

Rudimental

Sigma

And many more...

We're coming for you, Ibiza.