11 Of The Most WTF Moments From Last Night's GRAMMYs

The 2017 GRAMMYs will go down as a truly iconic year.

Whether it's Adele breaking down, Rihanna swigging from her hip-flask or Blue Ivy's face when her mum won, it went DOWN last night!

1. Cee Lo Green almost instantly became a meme after choosing to wear a Ferrero Rocher.

why is cee lo green out there looking like a ferrero rocher?#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ujcMxpOUzY — anna (@nutellaANDpizza) February 13, 2017

2. Rihanna was caught losing her sh*z to a mate on FaceTime

3. And then drinking from a hip-flask that she sneaked in to the Staples Centre.

4. Blue Ivy crashed James Corden's Carpool Karaoke moment with JLo, Neil Diamond and a whole load'a other celebs.

5. And then she was the proudest lil' girl in the room when her mamma won.

6. Rihanna was spotted blowing a kiss over to Bey and we got a lotta time for it

IM HERE FOR RIHANNA AND BEYONCÉ BLOWING KISSES AT EACH OTHER #Grammys pic.twitter.com/5q1N0vsSat — Beyoncé Reactions (@ReactionBeyonce) February 13, 2017

7. Blue Ivy side-eyed Nick Jonas and people memed the hell outa it.

"I'd prefer not to touch but if you could hurry back with that juice i ordered that would be great. Thanks, Nate!"



Blue Ivy pic.twitter.com/W7q318yZzV — Danez Smith (@Danez_Smif) February 13, 2017

8. We can't stop watching Gaga's epic 'taking off her sunglasses action' in the slow-mo booth

Whoever made this deserves a VMA

pic.twitter.com/z15RxOcN70 — Gaga Mega Fan (@GagaMegaFan) February 13, 2017

9. And then of course she casually stage dived after her performance with Metallica.

YES, SHE DID THAT. Lady Gaga just crowdsurfed at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/46oYT64o7L — Gaga Magazine (@GagaMagazineUK) February 13, 2017

10. And let us have a moment for Adele and Gaga partying backstage together

11. Finally, if you've not watched James Corden's entrance last night, it's absolutely HILARIOUS.

