11 Of The Most WTF Moments From Last Night's GRAMMYs

13 February 2017, 12:53
The 2017 GRAMMYs will go down as a truly iconic year.
Whether it's Adele breaking down, Rihanna swigging from her hip-flask or Blue Ivy's face when her mum won, it went DOWN last night!
why is cee lo green out there looking like a ferrero rocher?#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ujcMxpOUzY— anna (@nutellaANDpizza) February 13, 2017
BITCH RIH ON FACETIME pic.twitter.com/rVH98FHr0C— - Titi. (@GxdCxmplex) February 13, 2017
IM HERE FOR RIHANNA AND BEYONCÉ BLOWING KISSES AT EACH OTHER #Grammys pic.twitter.com/5q1N0vsSat— Beyoncé Reactions (@ReactionBeyonce) February 13, 2017
"I'd prefer not to touch but if you could hurry back with that juice i ordered that would be great. Thanks, Nate!"— Danez Smith (@Danez_Smif) February 13, 2017
Blue Ivy pic.twitter.com/W7q318yZzV
Whoever made this deserves a VMA— Gaga Mega Fan (@GagaMegaFan) February 13, 2017
pic.twitter.com/z15RxOcN70
YES, SHE DID THAT. Lady Gaga just crowdsurfed at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/46oYT64o7L— Gaga Magazine (@GagaMagazineUK) February 13, 2017
#Adele @Adele with Lady Gaga @ladygaga backstage in the dressing room! #Grammys pic.twitter.com/VEHyXL77iL— Adelettes (@Adelettes) February 13, 2017
