11 Of The Most WTF Moments From Last Night's GRAMMYs

13 February 2017, 12:53

WTF Moments Grammys 2017

The 2017 GRAMMYs will go down as a truly iconic year.

Whether it's Adele breaking down, Rihanna swigging from her hip-flask or Blue Ivy's face when her mum won, it went DOWN last night! 

1. Cee Lo Green almost instantly became a meme after choosing to wear a Ferrero Rocher. 

 

2. Rihanna was caught losing her sh*z to a mate on FaceTime

 

3. And then drinking from a hip-flask that she sneaked in to the Staples Centre.

 

4. Blue Ivy crashed James Corden's Carpool Karaoke moment with JLo, Neil Diamond and a whole load'a other celebs. 

 

5. And then she was the proudest lil' girl in the room when her mamma won. 

 

6. Rihanna was spotted blowing a kiss over to Bey and we got a lotta time for it

 

7. Blue Ivy side-eyed Nick Jonas and people memed the hell outa it. 

 

8. We can't stop watching Gaga's epic 'taking off her sunglasses action' in the slow-mo booth

 

9. And then of course she casually stage dived after her performance with Metallica.

 

10. And let us have a moment for Adele and Gaga partying backstage together

 

11. Finally, if you've not watched James Corden's entrance last night, it's absolutely HILARIOUS. 

WATCH: Adele Breaks Down At The GRAMMYs As She Says Beyonce Should Have Won & Not Her!

