4 Popstars Who've Hit Back At The GRAMMYs President Claiming Women Need To ‘Step Up’

30 January 2018, 12:16

GRAMMYs Response

Neil Portnow telling women they need to 'step up' has received some stong responses from the likes of Pink and Charli XCX.

It's been no secret that male artists have dominated the GRAMMYs nominations and winners lists in recent years, with the 2018 award show seeing Alessia Cara become the only female to win on the night.

So why is the GRAMMYs president Neil Portnov telling owmen that they need to 'stand up' in the music industry if they want more recognition?

Speaking to Variety, Portnow stated, “It has to begin with … women who have the creativity in their hearts and souls, who want to be musicians, who want to be engineers, producers, and want to be part of the industry on the executive level … [They need] to step up because I think they would be welcome.”


He went on to add, “I don’t have personal experience of those kinds of brick walls that you face but I think it’s upon us — us as an industry — to make the welcome mat very obvious.”

Of course the idea that the male leader of a male dominated organisation in a male dominated industry telling women they need to step up is pretty ludicrous and it triggered some honest responses from a few well known names.

Pink, Charli XCX, Iggy Azaelea and Sheryl Crow all expressed their shock and anger at Portnow's comments and they were backed by hundreds of tweets from stunned music fans who have created the hashtag #GrammysSoMale...

Gender equality issues have plagued the music industry for many years and the voices that are now speaking out in support of women are being warmly welcomed by people across the world...

With the Oscars set to take place in March, you can be sure that there will be plenty more people speaking out about inequality within the creative industries. Let's just hope this all helps to make change soon.

