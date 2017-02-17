WATCH: James Corden Sent His Parents To The GRAMMYs... And They Ended Up Snaking On Every Guest There!

17 February 2017, 14:37

James Corden's Parents Head to the GRAMMYs

10:20

Nick Jonas looked pretty pleased to have James' mum sat on his knee, to be fair.

Our parents are - let's face it - meh, at best. Meanwhile, James Corden's mum and dad might be the best damn couple on the entire planet.

While the Late Late Show host was hosting the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards, his parents, Malcolm and Margaret, flew to Los Angeles to check out exactly what was happening backstage. And now we kinda want them to adopt us.

> WATCH: James Corden & Ellen DeGeneres Singing Taylor Swift & Bieber Makes Us Want Their Own Carpool Karaoke

The adorable couple checked out the seating plan. But, like, really checking them out. Malcolm even tried chatting up Rihanna's cardboard cutout. Obviously.

Malcolm and Margaret then got round the Staples Center, while insulting Lash's name, chatting to Skrillex and saying stuff like "I've never seen one that big before".

James Corden's Parents Head to the GRAMMYsPic: YouTube

James' parents also got round to playing some saxophone for John Legend and then - get ready - flirting with Heidi Klum and Nick Jonas, as their free passes.

We'll probably get these two Mother's and Father's Day cards now.

> Listen Now To Catch Up On All Of The Latest News From The GRAMMYs 

You May Also Like...

WATCH: Katy Perry Prank On New Producer

01:49

Trending On Capital FM

Fifth Harmony & Zara Larsson

The Fact That Fifth Harmony & Zara Larsson Opened For This X Factor Finalist On Tour Seems So Strange Now

Fifth Harmony

Kanye West steps out with blonde hair

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Events Calendar

See more Events Calendar

GRAMMYs (12 February)

GRAMMYs (12 February)

BRIT Awards (22 February)

BRIT Awards (22 February)

Local Events

See more Local Events

Justin Bieber Live Jingle Bell Ball 2015

Barclaycard Presents British Summertime Hyde Park Justin Bieber – Purpose World Tour: Get Your Tickets
Russell Howard: Round The World Tour

Russell Howard: Round the World Tour - Find Out Where To Get Your Tickets!