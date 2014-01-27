Grammy Awards 2014: Winners List In Full

Check out all the winners from the 56th Grammy Awards.

It's the biggest night of the musical calendar and Capital will be giving you all the results live as they happen.

Check out a full list of the nominees and check back for an updated list of the winners as soon as they happen throughout the night...

Grammy Awards 2014: Full Winners List

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Sara Bareilles – 'The Blessed Unrest'

Daft Punk – 'Random Access Memories' *WINNER*

Kendrick Lamar – 'Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City'

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis – 'The Heist'

Taylor Swift – 'Red'

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams – 'Get Lucky' *WINNER*

Imagine Dragons – 'Radioactive'

Lorde – 'Royals'

Bruno Mars – 'Locked Out of Heaven'

Robin Thicke feat. Pharrell Williams & T.I. – 'Blurred Lines'

SONG OF THE YEAR

Pink feat. Nate Reuss – 'Just Give Me a Reason'

Bruno Mars – 'Locked Out of Heaven'

Katy Perry – 'Roar'

Lorde – 'Royals' *WINNER*

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Mary Lambert – 'Same Love'

BEST NEW ARTIST

James Blake

Kendrick Lamar

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis *WINNER*

Kacey Musgraves

Ed Sheeran

POP

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Sara Bareilles – 'Brave'

Lorde – 'Royals' *WINNER*

Bruno Mars – 'When I Was Your Man'

Katy Perry – 'Roar'

Justin Timberlake - 'Mirrors'

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams – 'Get Lucky' - *WINNER*

Pink feat. Nate Reuss – 'Just Give Me a Reason'

Rihanna feat. Mikky Eiko – 'Stay'

Robin Thicke feat. Pharrell Williams & T.I. – 'Blurred Lines'

Justin Timberlake feat. Jay Z – 'Suit & Tie'

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Lana Del Rey – 'Paradise'

Lorde – 'Pure Heroine'

Bruno Mars – 'Unorthodox Jukebox' *WINNER*

Robin Thicke – 'Blurred Lines'

Justin Timberlake – 'The 20/20 Experience – The Complete Experience'

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM

Tony Bennett & Various Artist – 'Viva Duets'

Michael Buble – 'To Be Loved' - *WINNER*

Gloria Estefan – 'The Standards'

Cee Lo Green – 'Cee Lo’s Magic Moment'

Dionne Warwick – 'Now'

BEST POP INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM



Herb Alpert - 'Steppin' Out' - *WINNER *

* Boney James - 'The Beat'

Earl Klugh- 'Handpicked'

Dave Koz, Gerald Albright, Mindi Abair & Richard Elliot - 'Summer Horns'

Jeff Lorber Fusion - 'Hacienda'

COUNTRY

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

Lee Price – 'I Drive Your Truck'

Hunter Hayes – 'I Want Crazy'

Miranda Lambert – 'Mama’s Broken Heart'

Darius Rucker – 'Wagon Wheel' *WINNER*

Blake Shelton – 'Mine Would Be You'

BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

The Civil Wars – 'From This Valley' *WINNER*

Kelly Clarkson feat. Vince Gill – 'Don’t Rush'

Little Big Town – 'Your Side of the Bed'

Tim McGraw, Taylor Swift, and Keith Urban – 'Highway Don’t Care'

Kenny Rogers with Dolly Parton – 'You Can’t Make Old Friends'

BEST COUNTRY SONG

Taylor Swift – 'Begin Again'

Lee Brice – 'I Drive Your Truck'

Miranda Lambert – 'Mama's Broken Heart'

Kacey Musgraves – 'Merry Go Round' *WINNER*

Blake Shelton – 'Mine Would Be You'

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Jason Aldean – 'Night Train'

Tim McGraw – 'Two Lanes of Freedom'

Kacey Musgraves – 'Same Trailer, Different Park' *WINNER*

Blake Shelton – 'Based on a True Story'

Taylor Swift – 'Red'

DANCE



BEST DANCE RECORDING

Duke Dumont feat. AME & MNEK – 'Need U

Calvin Harris feat. Florence Welch – 'Sweet Nothing

Kaskade – 'Atmosphere'

Armin Van Buuren feat. Trevor Guthrie – 'This Is What It Feels Like'

Zedd feat. Foxes – 'Clarity' - *WINNER*

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONICA ALBUM

Daft Punk – 'Random Access Memories' *WINNER*

Disclosure – 'Settle'

Calvin Harris – '18 Months'

Kaskade – 'Atmosphere'

Pretty Lights – 'A Color Map of the Sun'

ROCK

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

Alabama Shakes – 'Always Alright'

David Bowie – 'The Stars (Are Out Tonight)'

Imagine Dragons – 'Radioactive' *WINNER*

Led Zeppelin – 'Kashmir'

Queens of the Stone Age – 'My God is the Sun'

Jack White – 'I’m Shakin’'

BEST ROCK SONG

Gary Clark Jr – 'Ain’t Messin Round'

Paul McCartney – 'Cut Me Some Slack' *WINNER*

The Rolling Stones – 'Doom and Gloom'

Black Sabbath – 'God Is Dead?'



Muse – 'Panic Station'

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Black Sabbath – '13'

David Bowie – 'The Next Day'

Kings of Leon – 'Mechanical Bull'

Led Zeppelin – 'Celebration Day' *WINNER*

Queens of the Stone Age – '…Like Clockwork'

Neil Young With Crazy Horse – 'Psychedelic Pill'

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

Anthrax - 'T.N.T.'

Black Sabbath - 'God Is Dead?' *WINNER*

Dream Theater The Enemy Inside — 'Dream Theater'

Killswith Engage - In Due Time — 'Killswitch Engage'

Volbeat Featuring King Diamond - 'Room 24'

ALTERNATIVE

BEST ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

Neko Case - 'The Worse Things Get, The Harder I Fight, The Harder I Fight, The More I Love You'

The National - 'Trouble Will Find Me'

Nine Inch Nails - 'Hesitation Marks'

Tame Impala - 'Lonerism'

Vampire Weekend - 'Modern Vampires Of The City' *WINNER*

R&B

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

Tamar Braxton – 'Love and War'

Anthony Hamilton – 'Best of Me'

Hiatus Kaiyote feat. Q-Tip – 'Nakamarra'

Miguel feat. Kendrick Lamar – 'How Many Drinks?'

Snark Puppy with Lalah Hathaway – 'Something' *WINNER*

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

Gary Clark Jr. – 'Please Come Home' *WINNER*

Fantasia – 'Get It Right'

Maysa – 'Quiet Fire'

Gregory Porter – 'Hey Laura'

Ryan Shaw – 'Yesterday'

BEST R&B SONG

Anthony Hamilton – 'Best of Me'

Tamar Braxton – 'Love and War'

PJ Morton feat. Stevie Wonder – 'Only One'

Justin Timberlake – 'Pusher Love Girl' *WINNER*

Fantasia feat. Kelly Rowland and Missy Elliot – 'Without Me'

BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM

Tamar Braxton – 'Love and War'

Fantasia – 'Side Effects of You'

Salaam Remi – 'One: In the Chamber'

Rihanna – 'Unapologetic' *WINNER*

Mack Wilds – 'New York: A Love Story'

BEST R&B ALBUM

Faith Evans – 'R&B Divas'

Alicia Keys – 'Girl on Fire' *WINNER*

John Legend – 'Love in the Future'

Chrisette Michele – 'Better'

TGT – 'Three Kings'

RAP

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

Drake – 'Started From the Bottom

Eminem – 'Berzerk'

Jay Z – 'Tom Ford'

Kendrick Lamar – 'Swimming Pools (Drank)'

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Wanz – 'Thrift Shop' *WINNER*

BEST RAP/SUNG COLLABORATION

J. Cole feat Miguel – 'Power Trip'

Jay Z feat. Beyonce – 'Part II (On the Run)'

Jay Z feat. Justin Timberlake – 'Holy Grail' *WINNER*

Kendrick Lamar feat. Mary J. Blige – 'Now or Never'

Wiz Khalifa feat. The Weeknd – 'Remember You'

BEST RAP SONG

ASAP Rocky feat. Drake, 2 Chainz, and Kendrick Lamar – 'F***in’ Problems'

Jay Z feat. Justin Timberlake – 'Holy Grail'

Kanye West – 'New Slaves'

Drake – 'Started From the Bottom'

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis – 'Thrift Shop' *WINNER*

BEST RAP ALBUM

Drake – 'Nothing Was the Same'

Jay Z – 'Magna Carta… Holy Grail'

Kendrick Lamar – 'Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City'

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis – 'The Heist' *WINNER*

Kanye West – 'Yeezus'

PRODUCTION

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Rob Cavallo

Dr. Luke

Ariel Rechtshaid

Jeff Tweedy

Pharrell Williams *WINNER*

BEST REMIXED RECORDING, NON CLASSICAL

'Days Turn Into Nights' (Andy Caldwell Remix) - Andy Caldwell, remixer (Delerium Featuring Michael Logen)

'If I Lose Myself' (Alesso Vs. OneRepublic) - Alesso, remixer (OneRepublic)

'Locked Out Of Heaven' (Sultan + Ned Shepard Remix) - Ned Shepard & Sultan, remixers (Bruno Mars)

'One Love/People Get Ready' (Photek Remix) - Rupert Parkes, remixer (Bob Marley And The Wailers)

'Summertime Sadness' (Cedric Gervais Remix) - Cedric Gervais, remixer (Lana Del Rey) *WINNER*

BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, NON-CLASSICAL

Annie Up — Chuck Ainlay, engineer; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Pistol Annies)

The Blue Room — Helik Hadar & Leslie Ann Jones, engineers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Madeleine Peyroux)

The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here — Paul Figueroa & Randy Staub, engineers; Ted Jensen, mastering engineer (Alice in Chains)

…Like Clockwork — Joe Barresi & Mark Rankin, engineers; Gavin Lurssen, mastering engineer (Queens of the Stone Age)

The Moorings — Trina Shoemaker, engineer; Eric Conn, mastering engineer (Andrew Duhon)

Random Access Memories — Peter Franco, Mick Guzauski, Florian Lagatta & Daniel Lerner, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Daft Punk) - *WINNER*

MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA



BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Coldplay – 'Atlas' from The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

Jessie J – 'Silver Lining' from Silver Linings Playbook

Adele – 'Skyfall' from Skyfall *WINNER*

Colbie Caillat feat. Gavin DeGraw – 'We Both Know' from Safe Haven

Lana Del Rey – 'Young and Beautiful' from The Great Gatsby

Regina Spektor – 'You’ve Got Time' from Orange Is the New Black

MUSIC VIDEO/FILM

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

Safe And Sound - Capital Cities | Grady Hall, video director; Buddy Enright, video producer

Picasso Baby: A Performance Art Film - Jay Z | Mark Romanek, video director; Shawn Carter & Aristides McGarry, video producers

Can't Hold Us - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Ray Dalton | Jon Jon Augustavo, Jason Koenig & Ryan Lewis, video directors; Tricia Davis, Honna Kimmerer & Jenny Koenig, video producers

Suit & Tie - Justin Timberlake Featuring Jay Z | David Fincher, video director; Timory King, video producer *WINNER*

I'm Shakin' - Jack White | Dori Oskowitz, video director; Raquel Costello, video producer

BEST MUSIC FILM

Live 2012 - Coldplay | Paul Dugdale, video director; Jim Parsons, video producer

¡Cuatro! - Green Day | Tim Wheeler, video director; Tim Lynch, video producer

I'm In I'm Out And I'm Gone: The Making Of Get Up! - Ben Harper With Charlie Musselwhite | Danny Clinch, video director; Ben Harper, video producer

Live Kisses - Paul McCartney | Jonas Akerlund, video director; Violaine Etienne, Aron Levine & Scott Rodger, video producers *WINNER*

The Road To Red Rocks - Mumford & Sons | Nicolas Jack Davies & Frederick Scott, video directors; Dan Bowen, video producer

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Capital FM's Grammy Predictions on MUZU.TV.