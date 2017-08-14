Fusion Festival 2017 Is Back! Check Out The Line-Up Now!

Now Playing
We all had such a blast in 2016, and now its back for 2017!
Fusion Festival 2017 arrives at Liverpool’s Otterpool Promenade this weekend of 2nd and 3rd September and it's really shaping up to be THE party of the summer!
Little Mix will be heading the bill on Saturday 2nd September, then on Sunday 3rd September Take That will take to the stage as headliners!!
Tickets for Fusion Festival 2017 go on sale Friday 2nd June 2017 at 9am and you can get them right here!
Fusion Festival - Liverpool
