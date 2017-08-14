Fusion Festival 2017 Is Back! Check Out The Line-Up Now!

14 August 2017, 15:54

Fusion 2017 logo

We all had such a blast in 2016, and now its back for 2017!

Fusion Festival 2017 arrives at Liverpool’s Otterpool Promenade this weekend of 2nd and 3rd September and it's really shaping up to be THE party of the summer!

Little Mix will be heading the bill on Saturday 2nd September, then on Sunday 3rd September Take That will take to the stage as headliners!!

Tickets for Fusion Festival 2017 go on sale Friday 2nd June 2017 at 9am and you can get them right here!

Check out the Fusion Festival 2017 line-up so far:

  • John Newman
  • Little Mix
  • Starley
  • Tinie Tempah
  • 5 After Midnight
  • Louisa Johnson
  • M.O
  • The Vamps
  • Raye
  • Ella Henderson
  • Club Drive
  • New Hope Club
  • JP Cooper
  • Jax Jones
  • Take That

Want to see you're favourite acts perform at Fusion Festival 2017?

All you need to do is answer the question below and enter our competition and you could WIN tickets for you and 3 friends! Good Luck!

Fusion Online Competition 2017

Which male artist features on Little Mix's latest single "Power"??

