Ed Sheeran’s 2017 UK Tour Dates – Find Out Exactly When & Where He'll Be Performing!

Ed is back touring the UK again this year – and we can't wait to see him in action!

Ed Sheeran has just announced that he'll be heading to a number of incredible venues around the UK and bringing his stunning live show to an arena near you very soon!

Tickets for the highly anticipated tour go on sale on Thursday 2nd February 2017, so be sure to grab yours quickly because this is going to be one seriously amazing show that you do not want to miss!

Ed Sheeran's UK Tour Dates

16th April 2017 - Glasgow - The SSE Hydro Arena (AEG)

17th April 2017 - Glasgow - The SSE Hydro Arena (AEG)

19th April 2017 - Newcastle - Newcastle Arena

20th April 2017 - Newcastle- Newcastle Arena

23rd April 2017 - Manchester - Manchester Arena

24th April 2017 - Manchester - Manchester Arena

25th April 2017 - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena

26th April 2017 - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena

28th April 2017 - Birmingham - Barclaycard Arena

29th April 2017 - Birmingham - Barclaycard Arena

1st May 2017 - London - The O2 Arena

2nd May 2017 - London - The O2 Arena

My tour starts this March. UK & Euro dates on sale Thurs 2 Feb 10am. Dates for Latin America announced later today x pic.twitter.com/CnsdI2SCrS — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 26, 2017

Ed's recent comeback from his musical hiatus has been nothing short of incredible. The first two singles he released, 'Castle On The Hill' and 'Shape Of You' have dominated the Vodafone Big Top 40 since they were released and have occupied the number one and two positions for the last three weeks.

His brand new album '÷' (Divide) will be released on 3rd March 2017, so there is obviously some serious excitement around the British singer/songwriter at the moment. His previous two albums '+' (Plus) and '×' (Multiply) both achieved huge acclaim and contained a number of smash hits, so hope is high that this new album will continue Ed's incredible streak of releasing superb albums.

Who wouldn't want to watch Ed Sheeran in a stunning venue playing brand new music for the first time, right?!

How Much Will Tickets Cost?

Well Ed's had his say about the rumoured ticket prices that have sprung up online...

the prices for tickets have not been announced yet so anything you're reading is fake — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 26, 2017

So we'll find out exactly how much tickets are for the tour when they're released on 2nd February.

