Ed Sheeran’s 2017 UK Tour Dates – Find Out Exactly When & Where He'll Be Performing!

26 January 2017, 10:00

Ed Sheeran Live

Ed is back touring the UK again this year – and we can't wait to see him in action!

Ed Sheeran has just announced that he'll be heading to a number of incredible venues around the UK and bringing his stunning live show to an arena near you very soon!

Tickets for the highly anticipated tour go on sale on Thursday 2nd February 2017, so be sure to grab yours quickly because this is going to be one seriously amazing show that you do not want to miss!

Ed Sheeran's UK Tour Dates

16th April 2017 - Glasgow - The SSE Hydro Arena (AEG)
17th April 2017 - Glasgow - The SSE Hydro Arena (AEG)
19th April 2017 - Newcastle - Newcastle Arena
20th April 2017 - Newcastle- Newcastle Arena
23rd April 2017 - Manchester - Manchester Arena
24th April 2017 - Manchester - Manchester Arena
25th April 2017 - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena
26th April 2017 - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena
28th April 2017 - Birmingham - Barclaycard Arena
29th April 2017 - Birmingham - Barclaycard Arena
1st May 2017 - London - The O2 Arena
2nd May 2017 - London - The O2 Arena

Ed's recent comeback from his musical hiatus has been nothing short of incredible. The first two singles he released, 'Castle On The Hill' and 'Shape Of You' have dominated the Vodafone Big Top 40 since they were released and have occupied the number one and two positions for the last three weeks.

Ed Sheeran

His brand new album '÷' (Divide) will be released on 3rd March 2017, so there is obviously some serious excitement around the British singer/songwriter at the moment. His previous two albums '+' (Plus) and '×' (Multiply) both achieved huge acclaim and contained a number of smash hits, so hope is high that this new album will continue Ed's incredible streak of releasing superb albums.

Who wouldn't want to watch Ed Sheeran in a stunning venue playing brand new music for the first time, right?!

How Much Will Tickets Cost?

Well Ed's had his say about the rumoured ticket prices that have sprung up online...

So we'll find out exactly how much tickets are for the tour when they're released on 2nd February.

