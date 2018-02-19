BRIT Awards 2018 - How To Watch, Listen & Keep Up With The Show Live!

It's one of the mot unmissable nights in the music calendar - and here's how you can keep on top of all the action, live!

The BRITs are back and - just like every year - they're going to be unmissable... luckily we've got you covered with all the ways you can keep up with the action right here!

LISTEN

We'll be down at the BRIT Awards bringing you all the backstage action on Capital from 4pm with Will Manning and Aimee Vivian bringing you all the action live from backstage, Marvin Humes chatting to the stars as they walk the red carpet and Jimmy Hill chatting to all the BRIT Award winners in the winners' room right after they get their award - so make sure you're listening for all the exclusive content as it happens!

Listen now

WATCH

UK viewers can also watch the show live on TV over on ITV from 8pm GMT.

STREAM

International fans can catch all the action over on this live YouTube stream from the BRITS

ONLINE

Keep it Capitalfm.com as we will be bringing you all the goss you won't get to see on the show - as well as all of the best red carpet looks, performance videos and of course, all the big winners!

SOCIAL

Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and Facebook for more exclusive content from the night.

Instagram - @CapitalOfficial

Twitter - @CapitalOfficial

Facebook - CapitalFM

Snapchat - CapitalOfficial