BRIT Awards 2018 - How To Watch, Listen & Keep Up With The Show Live!
19 February 2018, 11:56
It's one of the mot unmissable nights in the music calendar - and here's how you can keep on top of all the action, live!
The BRITs are back and - just like every year - they're going to be unmissable... luckily we've got you covered with all the ways you can keep up with the action right here!
Everything You Need To Know About The BRIT Awards 2018 - Inc. Performers, Date, Nominations & How To Watch
LISTEN
We'll be down at the BRIT Awards bringing you all the backstage action on Capital from 4pm with Will Manning and Aimee Vivian bringing you all the action live from backstage, Marvin Humes chatting to the stars as they walk the red carpet and Jimmy Hill chatting to all the BRIT Award winners in the winners' room right after they get their award - so make sure you're listening for all the exclusive content as it happens!
WATCH
UK viewers can also watch the show live on TV over on ITV from 8pm GMT.
STREAM
International fans can catch all the action over on this live YouTube stream from the BRITS
ONLINE
Keep it Capitalfm.com as we will be bringing you all the goss you won't get to see on the show - as well as all of the best red carpet looks, performance videos and of course, all the big winners!
SOCIAL
Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and Facebook for more exclusive content from the night.
Instagram - @CapitalOfficial
Twitter - @CapitalOfficial
Facebook - CapitalFM
Snapchat - CapitalOfficial
Head on over to the Capital app for all the latest music news and all your hit music!