Here’s Why Perrie Edwards Was On Her Own At The BRITs 2018

We wondered why Perrie was the only one on her own!

We all knew that Little Mix were gonna make headlines at the BRITs 2018 and whether it was their red carpet outfits or them winning an award, all eyes would be on the queens.

This year the ladies were joined by their boyfriends at the show, except one of them was missing and duting their red carpet chat with our very own Marvin Himes we found out why!

Perrie was the only one of the four not to be joined by her man, but with her BFFs by her side and a host of musical pals around we're sure she'll be ok.



(Pic: PA)

After the ladies revealed that Pez was by herself tonight Perrie revealed the real reason why her BF Alex Oxlade Chamberlain wasn't there, saying, "He's on a flight and he had to keep flyimg around because he couldn't land so I was on the carpet on my own."

We're sure he's not literally flying a plane around in the skies above London, but it's a shame he couldn't join his lady on the red carpet.

In her true supportive style, Jade made sure to put her pal at ease an quickly responded by reassuringly telling Perrie, "You looked great, ya did".

All four of the ladies looked absolutely incredible on the red czarpet and with the girls looking to take home the Best Video award for 'Touch' later in the night, 2018 is already looking like a vintage year for Little Mix.

