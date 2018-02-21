Liam Gallagher Performed A Beautiful Tribute To The Manchester Attack Victims At The BRITs 2018

The victims of the attack which followed Ariana Grande's concert last year were honoured live on stage.

When paying tribute to the 22 people who lost their lives during the Manchester attack, there was only one real mancunian hero who could do them justice...Liam Gallagher.

The iconic Oasis frontman stepped up on an emotional moment and performed a stunning live version of the band's classic 'Live Forever'.

Ariana Grande had been scheduled to perform at the awards show as it was her concert in Manchester where the terrorist attack took place, but sadly she was forced to pull out late in the day, with Liam stepping in at the last moment.

Considering that he had a short amount of time to prepare, Liam put in a truly magnificent performance and many of the audience in attendance at London's O2 were moved to tears.

