BRIT Awards: The Most Memorable Fights (1977-2011) - Video

Capital FM takes a look at some of the most infamous BRITs rivalries, including Liam Gallagher, Robbie Williams and The Spice Girls.

Since it began more than 30 years ago, the BRIT Awards has consistently recognised the achievements of some of the biggest artists in the music industry, from JLS to Michael Jackson.



But it rarely seems like a year goes by without a moment that gets everybody talking: the bust-up.



Ahead of this year's ceremony - which takes place at the O2 Arena in London on 21st February - Capital FM takes a look at some of the most infamous clashes in the history of the BRIT Awards.

WARNING: This article features video content that some viewers may find offensive.

Liam Gallagher Vs. Peter Kay (2010)



Following Oasis' split in 2009, it wasn't clear whether any of the band's former members would turn up to the 2010 BRIT Awards to collect the special Best BRIT Album Of The Past 30 Years award.

Thankfully, however, Liam Gallagher was on hand to provide yet another unforgettable moment of BRITs history. After thanking everyone expect his brother Noel, whose walkout caused the group to split in 2009, Liam went on to throw the BRIT Award into the crowd.

But his actions didn't go down well with host comedian Peter Kay, who branded him a "kn**bhead". Liam then continued the feud the following day on Twitter using far more colourful language.

Sharon Osbourne Vs. Vic Reeves (2008)

Vic Reeves probably wishes he never attended the BRIT Awards in 2008 after receiving a public telling off from Sharon Osbourne.

Unhappy with the comedian's apparent intoxication, which caused him to forget which award he was supposed to be presenting, Sharon simply branded him a "p**shead" and finished the job of presenting the award herself.

Russell Brand Vs. Robbie Williams and The Queen (2007)

Russell Brand proved to be a controversial host at the BRIT Awards in 2007. The comedian and now former husband of Katy Perry's presentation poked fun at everyone from Robbie Williams to The Queen, who was the subject of some rather lewd jokes. Unsurprisingly, the event attracted more than 300 complaints from viewers who were unhappy with Russell's job as host.

Geri Halliwell Vs. The Spice Girls (2000)

Geri Halliwell firmly turned her back on the Spice Girls – and Girl Power – at the BRIT Awards in 2000. The star refused to join the band on stage to collect the Outstanding Achievement award, causing boos to ring out from the audience at Earls Court. Instead the singer chose to perform her solo single 'Bag It Up', which was released the following day, while the Spice Girls closed the ceremony by performing a medley of hits as a four piece.

Liam Gallagher Vs. Robbie Williams (2000)

The brief friendship Robbie Williams enjoyed with Liam Gallagher in the mid-90s had clearly ended by the time the former Take That star arrived at the BRIT Awards in 2000. After being dubbed "the fat one" from Take That, Robbie took to the stage to ask the audience if anybody would like to see him fight the Oasis man. "Would you pay to come and see it? Liam, a £100,000 of your money and a £100,000 of my money," he said. Sadly, Liam wasn't there to answer Robbie's challenge in person, but he did respond later that year at the Q Awards.





Liam Gallagher Vs. Melanie C (1997)

1997: Another year and another spat for Liam Gallagher. This time, the Oasis frontman caused controversy before the event had even taken place, telling journalists that he wasn't going to the BRIT Awards because if he bumped into the Spice Girls he would "smack them".

Unfortunately for Liam, the Spice Girls didn't let the insult go without mention, and when they collected their award for Best British Video Melanie C told Liam: "Come and have a go if you think you're hard enough!"

Jarvis Cocker Vs. Michael Jackson (1996)

Arguably the most infamous moment in the history of the BRIT Awards saw Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker invade the stage during Michael Jackson's performance of 'Earth Song'. Jarvis bared his bottom on stage, before wiggling it at the crowd and being rather comically chased across the stage by the late king of pop's minders.

The 'Common People' singer was later detained and interviewed by the police on suspicion of assault, before being released without charge. In a later interview, Jarvis said: "My actions were a form of protest at the way Michael Jackson sees himself as some kind of Christ-like figure with the power of healing."

Oasis Vs. Blur (1996)

Despite Damon Albarn's call for an end to Blur and Oasis' Britpop feud at the BRIT Awards in 1995, Oasis wouldn't let go of the bitter rivalry when they collected three awards at the BRITs in 1996. As they appeared on stage to pick-up the prize for Best Album, Noel and Liam Gallagher sang a rather shambolic rendition of Blur's 'Parklife', which caused much amusement with the audience.

Blur Vs. Oasis (1995)

One of the most famous rivalries in music came to a head at the BRIT Awards in 1995 when Blur and Oasis went up for Best Group. After engaging in several public slanging matches before the ceremony, it was Blur who eventually won the coveted award, much to the annoyance of the Gallagher brothers.

Rather than continue the feud, however, Blur's Damon Albarn used a press conference after the event to pay tribute to the strength of British music – and Oasis: "It's not us on our own. I think we were the first people to shout about it. But bands like Oasis…I think it should have been a joint with for Best Group."

Suede And NME Vs The BRIT Awards (1993)

In 1993, the BRIT Awards came under fire before the ceremony from the NME, who criticised the event for not representing new music. In a bid to appease the popular music publication, Suede were given a last minute invitation to perform at the ceremony and surprised viewers with a fantastic performance of their new single at the time, 'Animal Nitrate'.

Despite frontman Brett Anderson saying afterwards that he had "never felt more out of place", the successful performance saw the song score the group a top ten.