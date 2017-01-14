The 15 Emotions All Mixers Feel When Finding Out Little Mix Are Nominated For A BRIT... As Told By Little Mix

Now Playing
IYSMCYFY2EKDMCP£SEI! WE CANNOT CONTROL OUR EXCITEMENT EITHER!
The BRIT Awards nominations were announced, and now we can all breathe a sigh of relief, because we actually know who might be walking away with one of those statues.
And the best news is... LITTLE MIX ARE NOMINATED FOR THREE. OH EM GEE. YES. YES. YES.
Aaaaaand breathe.
Little Mix have been nominated for British Group, British Single and British Artist Video of the Year. You can check out the full list of 2017 BRIT Awards nominations here!
Of course, we're not the only Mixers who are buzzing like an excitable wasp on Christmas Day. There's millions of you out there. And we know you're celebrating just as much as we are.
In fact, we know the exact emotions you were going through. And they went a little something like this:
The 2017 BRIT Awards will be taking place on 22nd February - and we'll be there backstage with unrivalled access, getting all the freshest gossip and winners' reactions as they happen!
