The BRITs Critics' Choice 2018 Is A Hugely Talented All-Female Affair & We're Excited AF

It's certainly been a brilliant year for these three ladies!

The BRIT Awards Critics Choice has been awarded to some notable names in the past, with the likes of Sam Smith, Adele and Emeli Sande all taking the trophy home once upon a time.

This year it's an all-female line up and we couldn't be more excited to see just who takes the crown for 2018.

First up is #CapitalJBB artist Stefflon Don! She's had a brilliant year and hit single 'Hurtin Me' has become one of the undeniable anthems of 2017. With a huge performance at The O2 set for December, this is a great way to mark a memorable year.

Next it's another Jingle Bell Ball star, Mabel. We haven't stopped singing her Kojo Funds-featuring single 'Finders Keepers' since it dropped earlier this year and if she takes home the trophy this time around it'll be hugely deserved.

Last but not least it's Drake collaborator Jorja Smith. After releasing some superb solo efforts such as 'Blue Lights', she caught the attention of Drake and went on to feature on his HUGE project 'More Life'. It's gonna be hard to pick a winner this year eh!

The BRITs take place on Wednesday 21st February 2018, so there's not long until we found out who takes the crown.

