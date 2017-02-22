Katy Perry Just Had THE Most Awkward Interaction With A Fan At The #BRITs

22 February 2017, 19:08

Katy Perry BRITs 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals

It even involved 'Cash Me Ousside' girl!

The BRIT Awards is always full of incredible events and memorable moments, but we never expected this to happen.

Katy Perry loves her fans, but even she wouldn't have expected to see one that reminded her of the Cash Me Ousside girl!

BRIT Awards 2017: Ed Sheeran, Ellie Goulding & Little Mix Lead Red Carpet Arrivals

Ahead of her walk down the red carpet, KP showed some love to her fans who had been waiting outside to meet their hero, but one of them caused her to react in the most hilarious way...

To be fair to Katy, the girl who can be seen towards the back of the picture below, does have hair that looks fairly similar to Cash Me Ousside girl, so we understand Katy's reaction, but this is just hilarious!

What would her reaction have been if Cash Me Ousside girl was actually there!?

We dread to think.

But doesn't she look incredible on the red carpet?

Katy Perry BRITs 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals

Picture: PA

Welcome back Katy - we so missed you!

