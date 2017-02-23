This Girl Managed To Get ALL The Selfies At The BRITs & She's Let Us In On Her Secret

Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry and more stopped by for a quick pic!

When it comes to awards shows, every fan tries desperately to get a selfie with their favourite stars, but they're not always successful. That wasn't the case though for Sophie Norton who managed to get ALL the selfies at last night's BRITs.

Whilst the artists walked the red carpet, Soph managed to get the perfect spot and grabbed a picture or two with pretty much everyone that walked past!

Thankfully for us, Soph has let us in or her secrets for success and we're seriously impressed at her dedication. But before we reveal all, we need to know who was the best selfie taker and who could use some improvement? So let's find out...

Our favourite Geordies Charlotte Crosby and Holly Hagan were first up and they've clearly taken a selfie or two, putting in a strong performance on the red carpet.

Got to see 2 of my fave Geordie babes tonight @Charlottegshore @HollyGShore pic.twitter.com/FHJa6KsxUc — Soph (@sophnorton) February 22, 2017

James Arthur was up next and the 'Say You Won't Let Go' singer, dressed in an incredibly stylish outfit, looked a bit like a selfie newbie. We highly advise you posting some more on Instagram for practice James (not for our own viewing pleasure though of course lol).

Clean Bandit failed to pick up an award on the night, but Grace did stop by for a pic with Soph and showcased her gorgeous hair. We're loving that mermaid look! Strong selfie game there Grace, good work.

The Saturdays' Mollie King was on the red carpet next and she put in an absolute selfie masterclass. Straight down the camera, smile on point - this is how it's done people!

Pixie Lott was also in attendance and she's obviously been to the Mollie King School of Selfies. Solid work Pixie.

Calum Scott was nominated for 'Best British Single' and although he didn't win the award, he did stop by for a pic with the lovely Soph. It's an absolute A* for effort and Calum looks as pleased as punch to be there. Love this.

A certain Brooklyn Beckham was also in attendance. He wasn't nominated for any awards (we're still waiting on that debut single Brooklyn!) but his selfie game on the red carpet was off the chain. Picked up some tips from the parentals have ya lad?

We love Ellie Goulding, but this isn't her finest selfie work on the red carpet. She's amazing just for stopping to take pics with her fans, but we're pretty sure she won't be including this one in her selfie hall of fame anytime soon. Great work from you there though Soph!

One of the big talking points from the night was the fact that The 1975 got 'hacked'. But before all that, lead singer Matt Healy stopped by for a cheeky pic with Soph and his steely stare has given us goosebumps. You're working that camera Matt!

Rita Ora is someone who seems to be constantly on a red carpet, but let's be honest, this isn't her finest performance. Not quite in full pose mode, if this was school, you'd be getting a 'See Me' Rita!

When you get more than one pic with a celeb, you know they're dedicated to their red carpet game and Dua Lipa is definitely one of those! A smile and a kissy face - you do spoil us Dua!

Ed Sheeran doubled up and got two pics with Soph too - lucky Ed eh! Smiles all round, looking straight at the camera, you're a pro at this selfie lark aren't you Mr Sheeran.

But Katy Perry went one further and got three pics with the real BRITs icon Soph. After claiming she had hair like the Cash Me Ousside girl, Katy wasn't put off posing for a snap and showed why her selfies are always 10/10.

IM AT A LOSS FOR WORDS HOW THE HELL DID THIS ACTUALLY HAPPEN TODAY? I MET KATY FREAKIN PERRY OMG

I love you so much @katyperry pic.twitter.com/apJwwttjVG — Soph (@sophnorton) February 22, 2017

But the real MVPs for the BRITs last night? Soph and her pals...

So how did she do it then? Here are Soph's secrets that bagged her the best spot on the red carpet...

Get there early! It may sound obvious, but Soph and her friends queued up from 8am to get that coveted spot. Serious dedication.

Use your unique powers to get noticed! Soph's red hair made Katy Perry compare her to the Cash Me Ousside girl - not something that happens every day.

Make sure your phone is charged to the max. You never know how long the red carpet will take and you don't want your battery to die just before your fave celeb rolls up. Soph's was clearly super charged beforehand to catch all these magical moments.

Don't be right at the front of the queue. Soph and her pals weren't right at the front, but they bagged the best spot on the red carpet. If you're not at the front of the queue, it could work in your favour!

Smile! Smiling is gonna bag you more selfies because we all love people who smile. Soph has nailed this one in every pic, so take some inspo people.

And that's that. We're pretty sure no one has a better set of selfies from last night's show than these, but if you think you do, make sure you hit us up on Twitter and show us what you got!

