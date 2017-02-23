This Girl Managed To Get ALL The Selfies At The BRITs & She's Let Us In On Her Secret

Now Playing
23 February 2017, 16:03
Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry and more stopped by for a quick pic!
When it comes to awards shows, every fan tries desperately to get a selfie with their favourite stars, but they're not always successful. That wasn't the case though for Sophie Norton who managed to get ALL the selfies at last night's BRITs.
Whilst the artists walked the red carpet, Soph managed to get the perfect spot and grabbed a picture or two with pretty much everyone that walked past!
Thankfully for us, Soph has let us in or her secrets for success and we're seriously impressed at her dedication. But before we reveal all, we need to know who was the best selfie taker and who could use some improvement? So let's find out...
Our favourite Geordies Charlotte Crosby and Holly Hagan were first up and they've clearly taken a selfie or two, putting in a strong performance on the red carpet.
Got to see 2 of my fave Geordie babes tonight @Charlottegshore @HollyGShore pic.twitter.com/FHJa6KsxUc— Soph (@sophnorton) February 22, 2017
James Arthur was up next and the 'Say You Won't Let Go' singer, dressed in an incredibly stylish outfit, looked a bit like a selfie newbie. We highly advise you posting some more on Instagram for practice James (not for our own viewing pleasure though of course lol).
Thanks for stopping tonight @JamesArthur23 @Brits #BRITs pic.twitter.com/RHu8sms8H1— Soph (@sophnorton) February 22, 2017
Clean Bandit failed to pick up an award on the night, but Grace did stop by for a pic with Soph and showcased her gorgeous hair. We're loving that mermaid look! Strong selfie game there Grace, good work.
Grace and her mermaid hair @cleanbandit @BRITs #BRITs pic.twitter.com/wiayFThnMf— Soph (@sophnorton) February 22, 2017
The Saturdays' Mollie King was on the red carpet next and she put in an absolute selfie masterclass. Straight down the camera, smile on point - this is how it's done people!
Always love seeing you @MollieOfficial thank you @BRITs #BRITS pic.twitter.com/rTHaxNzpRk— Soph (@sophnorton) February 22, 2017
Pixie Lott was also in attendance and she's obviously been to the Mollie King School of Selfies. Solid work Pixie.
Always the prettiest lil pixie @PixieLott @BRITs #BRITs pic.twitter.com/G107E9FzOL— Soph (@sophnorton) February 22, 2017
Calum Scott was nominated for 'Best British Single' and although he didn't win the award, he did stop by for a pic with the lovely Soph. It's an absolute A* for effort and Calum looks as pleased as punch to be there. Love this.
Always such a cutie @calumscott thank you @BRITs #BRITs pic.twitter.com/OfMlnNDKdh— Soph (@sophnorton) February 22, 2017
A certain Brooklyn Beckham was also in attendance. He wasn't nominated for any awards (we're still waiting on that debut single Brooklyn!) but his selfie game on the red carpet was off the chain. Picked up some tips from the parentals have ya lad?
Hiya @brooklynbeckham pic.twitter.com/ivXhXW4uW9— Soph (@sophnorton) February 22, 2017
We love Ellie Goulding, but this isn't her finest selfie work on the red carpet. She's amazing just for stopping to take pics with her fans, but we're pretty sure she won't be including this one in her selfie hall of fame anytime soon. Great work from you there though Soph!
Thank you so much @elliegoulding @Brits #BRITs pic.twitter.com/63AxjR5HZf— Soph (@sophnorton) February 22, 2017
One of the big talking points from the night was the fact that The 1975 got 'hacked'. But before all that, lead singer Matt Healy stopped by for a cheeky pic with Soph and his steely stare has given us goosebumps. You're working that camera Matt!
MATTY HEALY @Truman_Black @the1975 pic.twitter.com/X8luYvULWN— Soph (@sophnorton) February 22, 2017
Rita Ora is someone who seems to be constantly on a red carpet, but let's be honest, this isn't her finest performance. Not quite in full pose mode, if this was school, you'd be getting a 'See Me' Rita!
RITA @RitaOra @BRITs #BRITS pic.twitter.com/N1Rc6JygtG— Soph (@sophnorton) February 22, 2017
When you get more than one pic with a celeb, you know they're dedicated to their red carpet game and Dua Lipa is definitely one of those! A smile and a kissy face - you do spoil us Dua!
Always so good to see this lil treasure @DUALIPA @BRITs #BRITs pic.twitter.com/ke8leOsh56— Soph (@sophnorton) February 22, 2017
Ed Sheeran doubled up and got two pics with Soph too - lucky Ed eh! Smiles all round, looking straight at the camera, you're a pro at this selfie lark aren't you Mr Sheeran.
I MET ED SHEERAN @edsheeran #BRITs pic.twitter.com/jIVqx6grtt— Soph (@sophnorton) February 22, 2017
But Katy Perry went one further and got three pics with the real BRITs icon Soph. After claiming she had hair like the Cash Me Ousside girl, Katy wasn't put off posing for a snap and showed why her selfies are always 10/10.
IM AT A LOSS FOR WORDS HOW THE HELL DID THIS ACTUALLY HAPPEN TODAY? I MET KATY FREAKIN PERRY OMG— Soph (@sophnorton) February 22, 2017
I love you so much @katyperry pic.twitter.com/apJwwttjVG
But the real MVPs for the BRITs last night? Soph and her pals...
barrier for brits bitch @iamfabio @simacleod @ItsEdiBitch pic.twitter.com/qm4pApqrq4— rach (@rachyymarshall) February 22, 2017
So how did she do it then? Here are Soph's secrets that bagged her the best spot on the red carpet...
And that's that. We're pretty sure no one has a better set of selfies from last night's show than these, but if you think you do, make sure you hit us up on Twitter and show us what you got!
