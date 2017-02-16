BRIT Awards Winners: Every Best British Single In History!

We're just weeks from seeing who'll be walking away with the biggest BRIT of them all!

When it comes to the BRIT Awards, accolades don't come much bigger in the UK - and to walk home with the coveted British Single award has to be one of the highest!

This year sees 10 HUGE names battling it out for that iconic statue, and for good reason - they'll be joining the likes of Adele, Mark Ronson & Bruno Mars, One Direction and Coldplay!

It's time to look back at EVERY winner of the BRITs British Single award - and you can probably work out what was the biggest track in the UK the year you were born!

2017: TBC

Hold your horses! This year's British Single with Capital award won't be given out until 22nd February! In the meantime, check out the music videos for all the HUGE tracks nominated this year!

Nominees: Alan Walker - 'Faded' / Calum Scott - 'Dancing On My Own' / Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna - 'This Is What You Came For' / Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie - 'Rockabye' / Coldplay - 'Hymn For The Weekend' / James Arthur - 'Say You Won't Let Go' / Jonas Blue feat. Dakota - 'Fast Car' / Little Mix - Shout Out To My Ex ' / Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson - 'Girls Like' / ZAYN - 'Pillowtalk'





2016: Adele - 'Hello'

Adele - 'Hello' Official Music Video 06:06

Nominations: Adele - 'Hello' / Calvin Harris & Disciples - 'How Deep Is Your Love' / Ed Sheeran & Rudimental - 'Bloodstream' / Ellie Goulding - 'Love Me Like You Do' / James Bay - 'Hold Back The River' / Jess Glynne - 'Hold My Hand' / Little Mix - 'Black Magic' / Olly Murs feat. Demi Lovato - 'Up' / Philip George - 'Wish You Were Mine' / Years & Years - 'King'





2015: Mark Ronson & Bruno Mars - 'Uptown Funk'

Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars - 'Uptown Funk' Official Music Video 03:49

Nominations: Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars - 'Uptown Funk' / Calvin Harris - 'Summer' / Clean Bandit feat. Jess Glynne - 'Rather Be' / Duke Dumont feat. Jax Jones - 'I Got U' / Ed Sheeran - 'Thinking Out Loud' / Ella Henderson - 'Ghost' / George Ezra - 'Budapest' / Route 94 feat. Jess Glynne - 'My Love' / Sam Smith - 'Stay With Me' / Sigma - 'Nobody To Love'

2014: Rudimental feat. Ella Eyre - 'Waiting All Night'

Rudimental feat. Ella Eyre - 'Waiting All Night' Official Music Video 05:15

Nominations: Rudimental feat. Ella Eyre - 'Waiting All Night' / Bastille - 'Pompeii' / Calvin Harris feat. Ellie Goulding - 'I Need Your Love' / Disclosure feat. AlunaGeorge - 'White Noise' / Ellie Goulding - 'Burn' / John Newman - 'Love Me Again' / Naughty Boy feat. Sam Smith - 'La La La' / Olly Murs - 'Dear Darlin'' / One Direction - 'One Way Or Another (Teenage Kicks)' / Passenger - 'Let Her Go'

2013: Adele - 'Skyfall'

Adele - 'Skyfall' Official Lyric Video 04:49

Nominations: Adele - 'Skyfall' / Alex Clare - 'Too Close' / Coldplay & Rihanna - 'Princess Of China' / DJ Fresh feat. Rita Ora - 'Hot Right Now' / Emeli Sandé - 'Next To Me' / Florence & The Machine - 'Spectrum (Say My Name)' / James Arthur - 'Impossible' / Jessie J - 'Domino' / Labrinth feat. Emeli Sandé - 'Beneath Your Beautiful' / Olly Murs feat. Flo Rida - 'Troublemaker' / Rita Ora feat. Tinie Tempah - 'R.I.P.' / Rizzle Kicks - 'Mama Do The Hump' / Robbie Williams - 'Candy' / Rudimental feat. John Newman - 'Feel The Love' / Stooshe - 'Black Heart'

2012: One Direction - 'What Make You Beautiful'

One Direction - 'What Makes You Beautiful' Official Music Video 03:26

Nominations: One Direction - 'What Make You Beautiful' / Adele - 'Someone Like You' / Ed Sheeran - 'The A Team' / Example - 'Changed The Way You Kissed Me' / Jessie J feat. B.o.B - 'Price Tag' / JLS feat. Dev - 'She Makes Me Wanna' / Military Wives - 'Wherever You Are' / Olly Murs feat. Rizzle Kicks - 'Heart Skips A Beat' / Pixie Lott - 'All About Tonight' / The Wanted - 'Glad You Came'

2011: Tinie Tempah - 'Pass Out'

Tinie Tempah - 'Pass Out' (Live At Summertime Ball 2016) Tinie Tempah live at the Summertime Ball 2016 04:02

Nominations: Tinie Tempah - 'Pass Out' / Alexandra Burke feat. Pitbull - 'All Night Long' / Cheryl Cole - 'Parachute' / Florence + The Machine - 'You Got The Love' / Matt Cardle - 'When We Collide' / Olly Murs - 'Please Don't Let Me Go' / Plan B - 'She Said' / Scouting For Girls - 'This Ain't A Love Song' / Taio Cruz - 'Dynamite' / The Wanted - 'All Time Low'

2010: JLS - 'Beat Again'

JLS - 'Beat Again' Official Music Video 03:19

Nominations: JLS - 'Beat Again' / Alesha Dixon - 'Breathe Slow' / Alexandra Burke feat. Flo Rida - 'Bad Boys' / Cheryl Cole - 'Fight For This Love' / Joe McElderry - 'The Climb' / La Roux - 'In For The Kill' / Pixie Lott - 'Mama Do (Uh Oh, Uh Oh)' / Taio Cruz - 'Break Your Heart' / Tinchy Stryder feat. N-Dubz - 'Number 1'

2009: Girls Aloud - 'The Promise'

Girls Aloud - 'The Promise' Official Music Video 04:17

Nominations: Girls Aloud - 'The Promise' / Coldplay - 'Viva La Vida' / Duffy - 'Mercy' / Leona Lewis - 'Better In Time' / Scouting For Girls - 'Heartbeat' / Alexandra Burke - 'Hallelujah' / Dizzee Rascal feat. Calvin Harris & Chrome - 'Dance Wiv Me' / Adele - 'Chasing Pavements' / The X Factor 2008 Finalists - 'Hero'

2008: Take That - 'Shine'

Take That - 'Shine' Official Music Video 03:34

Nominations: Take That - 'Shine' / Leona Lewis - 'Bleeding Love' / Mika - 'Grace Kelly' / Mark Ronson feat. Amy Winehouse - 'Valerie' / The Hoosiers - 'Worried About Ray' / Kaiser Chiefs - 'Ruby' / Sugababes - 'About You Now' / Kate Nash - 'Foundations' / James Blunt - '1973' / Mutya Buena - 'Real Girl'

2007: Take That - 'Patience'

Take That - 'Patience' Official Music Video 03:36

Nominations: Take That - 'Patience' / Razorlight - 'America' / Snow Patrol - 'Chasing Cars' / The Feeling - 'Fill My Little World' / Will Young - 'All Time Love' / James Morrison - 'You Give Me Something' / Leona Lewis - 'A Moment Like This' / Lily Allen - 'Smile' / Corinne Bailey Rae - 'Put Your Records On' / Sandi Thom - 'I Wish I Was A Punk Rocker' / The Kooks - 'She Moves In Her Own Way'

2006: Coldplay - 'Speed Of Sound'

Coldplay - 'Speed Of Sound' Official Music Video 04:29

Nominations: Coldplay - 'Speed Of Sound' / James Blunt - 'You're Beautiful' / Shayne Ward - 'That's My Goal' / Sugababes - 'Push The Button' / Tony Christie feat. Peter Kay - '(Is This The Way To) Amarillo'

2005: Will Young - 'Your Game'

Will Young - 'Your Game' Official Music Video 04:31

Nominations: Will Young - 'Your Game' / Band Aid 20 - 'Do They Know It's Christmas?' / Jamelia - 'Thank You' / LMC vs. U2 - 'Take Me To The Clouds Above' / Shapeshifters - 'Lola's Theme'

2004: Dido - 'White Flag'

Dido - 'White Flag' Official Music Video 03:40

Nominations: Dido - 'White Flag' / Gareth Gates - 'Spirit In The Sky' / Jamelia - 'Superstar' / Mis-Teeq - 'Scandalous' / Rachel Stevens - 'Sweet Dreams My LA Ex'

2003: Liberty X - 'Just A Little'

Liberty X - 'Just A Little' Official Music Video 03:47

Nominations: Liberty X - 'Just A Little' / Atomic Kitten - 'The Tide Is High' / Gareth Gates - 'Anyone Of Us (Stupid Mistake) / Gareth Gates - 'Unchained Melody' / Will Young - 'Anything Is Possible'

2002: S Club 7 - 'Don't Stop Movin''

S Club 7 - 'Don't Stop Movin'' Official Music Video 03:59

Nominations: S Club 7 - 'Don't Stop Movin'' / Geri Halliwell - 'It's Raining Men' / Hear'Say - 'Pure and Simple' / Robbie Williams - 'Eternity/The Road To Mandalay' / Atomic Kitten - 'Whole Again'

2001: Robbie Williams - 'Rock DJ'

Robbie Williams - 'Rock DJ' Official Music Video 04:26

Nominations: Robbie Williams - 'Rock DJ' / All Saints - 'Pure Shores' / Coldplay - 'Yellow' / Craig David - '7 Days' / David Gray - 'Babylon' / Moloko - 'The Time Is Now' / Sonique - 'It Feels So Good' / Spiller - 'Groovejet (If This Ain't Love)' / Sugababes - 'Overload' / Toploader - 'Dancing In The Moonlight'

2000: Robbie Williams - 'She's The One'

Robbie Williams - 'She's The One' Official Music Video 05:15

Nominations: Robbie Williams - 'She's The One' / Basement Jaxx - 'Red Alert' / Supergrass - 'Moving' / Moloko - 'Sing It Back' / Blur - 'Tender' / Travis - 'Why Does It Always Rain On Me?' / Fatboy Slim - 'Praise You' / Main Street Preachers - 'You Stole The Sun From My Heart' / The Chemical Brothers - 'Hey Boy Hey Girl' / Shanks And Bigfoot - 'Sweet Like Chocolate'

1999: Robbie Williams - 'Angels'

Robbie Williams - 'Angels' Official Music Video 04:09

Nominations: Robbie Williams - 'Angels' / Beautiful South - 'Perfect 10' / Catatonia - 'Road Rage' / Cornership - 'Brimful Of Asha' / Des'ree - 'Life' / Fatboy Slim - 'The Rockafeller Skank' / Manic Street Preachers - 'If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next' / Massive Attack - 'Teardrop' / George Michael - 'Outside' / Robbie Williams - 'Millennium'

1998: All Saints - 'Never Ever'

Nominations: All Saints - 'Never Ever' / Blur - 'Song 2' / Chumbawumba - 'Tubthumping' / Eternal feat. BeBe Winans - 'I Wanna Be The Only One' / Elton John - 'Something About The Way/Candle In The Wind '97' / Olive - 'You're Not Alone' / Radiohead - 'Paranoid Android' / Texas - 'Say What You Want' / The Verve - 'Bitter Sweet Symphony' / Robbie Williams - 'Old Before I Die'

1997: Spice Girls - 'Wannabe'

Spice Girls - 'Wannabe' Official Music Video 03:57

Nominations: Spice Girls - 'Wannabe' / Babybird - 'You're Gorgeous' / Kula Shaker - 'Tattva' / Lighthouse Family - 'Lifted' / Manic Street Preachers - 'A Design For Life' / George Michael - 'Fastlove' / Mark Morrison - 'Return Of The Mac' / Oasis - 'Don't Look Back In Anger' / The Prodigy - 'Firestarter' / Underworld - 'Born Slippy'

1996: Take That - 'Back For Good'

1995: Blur - 'Parklife'

1994: Take That - 'Pray'

1993: Take That - 'Could It Be Magic'

1992: Queen - 'These Are The Days Of Our Lives'

1991: Depeche Mode - 'Enjoy The Silence'

1990: Phil Collins - 'Another Day In Paradise'

1989: Fairground Attraction - 'Perfect'

1988: Rick Astley - 'Never Gonna Give You Up'

1987: Pet Shop Boys - 'West End Girls'

1986: Tears For Fears - 'Everybody Wants To Rule The World'

1985: Frankie Goes To Hollywood - 'Relax'

1984: Culture Club - 'Karma Chameleon'

1983: Dexys Midnight Runners - 'Come On Eileen'

1982: Soft Cell - 'Tainted Love'

1977: Queen - 'Bohemian Rhapsody' & Procol Harum - 'A White Shade Of Pale' [Joint Winners]

