Boardmasters 2018: Stefflon Don Joins Rag'N'Bone Man & Raye At The Epic Surfing Festival

YES! If you're after a festival that screams Summer this year than you need to look no further than Boardmasters 2018.

Stefflon Don, Disciples LIVE, Idris Elba (yup, Luther!), MNEK and Becky Hill are just some of the newly-revealed names set to perform at Watergate Bay this Summer, alongside other acts such as Craig David and MK.

George Ezra. Cornwall’s own surf and music festival takes place from Wednesday 8 – Sunday 12 August 2018 across two stunning sites, Fistral Beach for exhilarating international surf action and Watergate Bay for world-class live music and simply unbeatable views.

