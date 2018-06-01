Young Boy From Leicester Killed In M6 Crash

1 June 2018, 11:24

Accident sign

A lorry hit a red Toyota Yaris on the hard shoulder last night

An eight-year-old boy from Leicester has died following a collision on the M6 last night.

Police were alerted to a collision between a lorry and a red Toyota Yaris car, which is believed to have stopped on the hard shoulder between Junctions 6 and 5 southbound.

The youngster, from Leicester, was pronounced dead at the scene and a number of other occupants of the car were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The motorway was closed for a number of hours while the road was made safe following the collision, which happened at around 7.30pm.

The 62-year-old lorry driver from Hampshire was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Iain Stirling Scared

Love Island Voiceover, Iain Stirling, Is 'Scared For His Life' About Dani Dyer Entering The Villa
Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes Just Proved He's The Number One Justin Bieber Fanboy

Jade Thirlwall

Jade Thirlwall Hits Back After Little Mix Fans Fear New Pics Prove She's Going Solo
Gemma Collins Spin Off Show

TOWIE's Gemma Collins and Arg Are Set To Get Their Own Spin Off TV Show
Louis Tomlinson Fan Account Tweet

Louis Tomlinson Begs A One Direction Fan Account To Stay Active