Young Boy From Leicester Killed In M6 Crash

A lorry hit a red Toyota Yaris on the hard shoulder last night

An eight-year-old boy from Leicester has died following a collision on the M6 last night.

Police were alerted to a collision between a lorry and a red Toyota Yaris car, which is believed to have stopped on the hard shoulder between Junctions 6 and 5 southbound.

The youngster, from Leicester, was pronounced dead at the scene and a number of other occupants of the car were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The motorway was closed for a number of hours while the road was made safe following the collision, which happened at around 7.30pm.

The 62-year-old lorry driver from Hampshire was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.