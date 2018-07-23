Work Starts On Derby Station Upgrade

Rail passengers using Derby station face delays and some bus replacement services over the next three months as a project to modernise tracks and signal systems gets underway.

The £200 million project led by Network Rail is working as part of a full upgrade to the Midland Mainline, and Capital's been told it will improve journey times by one or two minutes.

Network Rail says it will be the biggest rail investment in Derby for decades, as the current track and infrastructure will be replaced and upgraded to provide better journeys.

It started on Sunday 22 July and will finish on October 7.

Jo Johnson, MP, Rail Minister said: “The £200 million re-signalling programme in the Derby area will improve reliability, punctuality, and ensure the line is fit for future growth.”

There is short term disruption with changes to journeys, with some timetable changes and bus replacement services in place.

Andrew Commons is from East Midlands Trains: