Woman Seriously Hurt After Nottingham Crash

7 June 2018, 07:32

Wollaton Street and Talbot Street Nottingham map

A woman's been left with life threatening injuries after a crash in Nottingham.

The 20-year old is in hospital after she was hit by a car in Wollaton Street, at the junction of Talbot Street, early this morning.

Nottinghamshire Police say they were called at around 1.50am on Thursday 7 June.  

A 20-year-old man, who was the driver of the car, was arrested after it happened. 

Road closures and diversions remain in place and officers remain at the scene, as they work to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision. 

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101. 

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Shawn Mendes Cover Sketch

Shawn Mendes Was Hilariously Extra In This 'Cover Off' On The Late Late Show With James Corden
Carmie Sellitto

Love Island 2018 Star Hayley Hughes' YouTuber Ex Reveals 'The Truth' About Their Secret Relationship
Adam Collard Geordie Shore Love Island

Love Island’s Adam Collard’s Secret Past As An Extra On Geordie Shore Mocked By The Cast

Beyonce Jay Z Pose With Different Twins

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Posed With Lookalike Twins During The First Night Of Their 'On The Run II' Tour
Taylor Swift Babe Music Video

Taylor Swift Stars As A Fiery Mistress In 'Babe' Music Video