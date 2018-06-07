Woman Seriously Hurt After Nottingham Crash

A woman's been left with life threatening injuries after a crash in Nottingham.

The 20-year old is in hospital after she was hit by a car in Wollaton Street, at the junction of Talbot Street, early this morning.

Nottinghamshire Police say they were called at around 1.50am on Thursday 7 June.

A 20-year-old man, who was the driver of the car, was arrested after it happened.

Road closures and diversions remain in place and officers remain at the scene, as they work to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101.