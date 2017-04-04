Vandals Destroy Cars At Nottingham Dealership

4 April 2017, 06:00

Lowdham Cars Vandalism Nottingham

A car dealership, in Nottingham, could go bust after vandals, armed with sledgehammers and concrete slabs destroyed virtually every car on the forecourt.

CCTV footage shows two men hitting rows of cars at Lowdham Cars, in Gunthorpe, causing at least £200,000 worth of damage. 

Concrete slabs and bricks had also been removed from the walls and thrown through windscreens.

 

Business owner Melanie Hibbitt says she wants the vandals caught, and is thinking about offering a reward for anyone who might have information.

She told Capital: "I could not believe the devastation when we went round to what had been caused, but looking back at the CCTV we can't believe how there was no urgency about what they were doing, they weren't bothered about the alarms going off, nothing at all, but they were going at it with sledgehammers.

Lowdham Cars Vandalism Nottingham

 

 

 

 

"It's devastating for us because we're a new business and obviously it's what cars we've got to sell. We're coming into our busiest period, the weather's turned nice, we've got camper vans which have all been smashed up. I just cannot believe what people will do."

The CCTV shows the vandals broke onto the forecourt at around 11.40pm on Sunday when they set off car alarms and lasers designed to alert the owners of any trespassers.

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed that they were called at 1.45am and are currently working to identify those responsible.

Trending On Capital FM

2007 YouTube videos

10 YouTube Videos You Won't Believe Are TEN Years Old This Year!

Zayn Malik new tattoo

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Charlotte Crosby & Stephen Bear on This Morning

Charlotte Crosby & Stephen Bear Cause Chaos On This Morning Covering Schofe In Silly String
One Direction

What One Direction Spend Their Money On Has Been Revealed & Their Hair Bill Is UNREAL

One Direction

The Voice Intruder

'The Voice' Stage Invader Has Been Revealed - Now We Know What That Piece Of Paper Said...

Bradley Pierce in Jumanji

The Little Boy From Jumanji Isn't The Adorable, Chubby Faced Kid We Remember; He's Changed. A LOT.
Blac Chyna Khloe Kourtney Kim Kardashian

Bad News For Blac Chyna – She’ll NEVER Be A Kardashian, Despite Getting Back With Rob