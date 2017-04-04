Vandals Destroy Cars At Nottingham Dealership

A car dealership, in Nottingham, could go bust after vandals, armed with sledgehammers and concrete slabs destroyed virtually every car on the forecourt.

CCTV footage shows two men hitting rows of cars at Lowdham Cars, in Gunthorpe, causing at least £200,000 worth of damage.

Concrete slabs and bricks had also been removed from the walls and thrown through windscreens.

VIDEO: Vandals armed with sledgehammers destroy 80 cars on a forecourt in Lowdham #Nottingham. #CapitalReports speaks to the owner Mel. pic.twitter.com/0Xtc70zux8 — CapitalEastMids News (@CapitalEMNews) 3 April 2017

Business owner Melanie Hibbitt says she wants the vandals caught, and is thinking about offering a reward for anyone who might have information.

She told Capital: "I could not believe the devastation when we went round to what had been caused, but looking back at the CCTV we can't believe how there was no urgency about what they were doing, they weren't bothered about the alarms going off, nothing at all, but they were going at it with sledgehammers.

"It's devastating for us because we're a new business and obviously it's what cars we've got to sell. We're coming into our busiest period, the weather's turned nice, we've got camper vans which have all been smashed up. I just cannot believe what people will do."

Vandals have been caught on camera destroying cars with sledgehammers at a dealership in #Nottingham #LowdhamCars pic.twitter.com/3AxfssGNHt — Laura Chiverton (@LABMidlands) 3 April 2017

The CCTV shows the vandals broke onto the forecourt at around 11.40pm on Sunday when they set off car alarms and lasers designed to alert the owners of any trespassers.

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed that they were called at 1.45am and are currently working to identify those responsible.